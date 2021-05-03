Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Verizon meets FY outlook with 10% earnings growth, sees further increase in 2022 after 5G expansion

Tuesday 25 January 2022 | 14:41 CET | News
Verizon reported adjusted net earnings of USD 5.39 per share for 2021, up 10 percent and near the high end of its guidance. Operating revenues rose 4.1 percent to USD 133.6 billion, helped by growth in the mobile market and the takeover of Tracfone in November. For 2022, the US operator said it expects a further increase in adjusted EPS to USD 5.40-5.55 on organic revenue growth of around 3 percent.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon exceeds 5G build plan for 2021, focuses on rapid C-Band expansion
Published 10 Dec 2021 09:16 CET | United States
Verizon said it exceeded its year-end target of 14,000 new 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites, providing phone service to parts of 87 ...

Verizon appoints new COO for Verizon Consumer Group
Published 06 Dec 2021 16:39 CET | United States
Verizon has appointed Krista Bourne the new COO for Verizon Consumer Group (VCG) from January. Bourne will report to Manon ...

Verizon unveils new holiday deals
Published 30 Nov 2021 17:04 CET | United States
Verizon announced a slate of new holiday deals. Those who switch to Verizon and trade in their damaged phone with any Unlimited ...

Verizon wins Tracfone takeover approval from FCC with 7-year commitment to Lifeline services
Published 23 Nov 2021 08:44 CET | United States | Update: 23 Nov 2021 16:36 CET
Verizon has completed its takeover of MVNO Tracfone from America Movil after agreeing several conditions for FCC approval. The ...

Verizon lifts outlook again as mobile services drive growth in Q3
Published 20 Oct 2021 14:30 CET | United States
Verizon has improved its outlook for full-year results again, after reporting solid figures for Q3. Revenues in the three months ...

Verizon prices third USD 1 billion green bond
Published 09 Sep 2021 09:50 CET | United States
Verizon Communications said it priced its third USD 1 billion green bond shortly after the full allocation of its second green ...

Verizon Communications lifts quarterly dividend to 64 cents
Published 03 Sep 2021 14:19 CET | United States
Verizon Communications has again increased its quarterly dividend by 1.25 cents on a sequential basis to 64 cents per share. The ...

Verizon raises FY outlook as mobile growth strengthens in Q2
Published 21 Jul 2021 14:19 CET | United States
Verizon has raised its full-year outlook after reporting a return to growth at its consumer mobile business in Q2. Wireless ...

Verizon Media sold for USD 5 billion to Apollo, to rebrand as Yahoo

Published 03 May 2021 14:23 CET | United States
Verizon has sold its Verizon Media division for USD 5 billion to private equity firm Apollo Global Management. Under the deal, ...





Related Info

Verizon exceeds 5G build plan for 2021, focuses on rapid C-Band expansion
10 Dec 2021 | United States | News
Verizon appoints new COO for Verizon Consumer Group
6 Dec 2021 | United States | News
Verizon unveils new holiday deals
30 Nov 2021 | United States | News
Verizon wins Tracfone takeover approval from FCC with 7-year commitment to Lifeline services
23 Nov 2021 | United States | News
Verizon lifts outlook again as mobile services drive growth in Q3
20 Oct 2021 | United States | News
Verizon prices third USD 1 billion green bond
9 Sep 2021 | United States | News
Verizon Communications lifts quarterly dividend to 64 cents
3 Sep 2021 | United States | News
Verizon raises FY outlook as mobile growth strengthens in Q2
21 Jul 2021 | United States | News
Verizon Media sold for USD 5 billion to Apollo, to rebrand as Yahoo
3 May 2021 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
31 Jan KPN Q4 2021
31 Jan Cirrus Logic Q3
31 Jan NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021
31 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
31 Jan Harmonic Q4
01 Feb Tele2 Q4
01 Feb A10 Networks Q4
01 Feb Vantage Towers fiscal Q3
01 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
01 Feb EA fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now