Verizon wins Tracfone takeover approval from FCC with 7-year commitment to Lifeline services

Tuesday 23 November 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
Update: 23 November 2021 | 16:36 CET
Verizon has completed its takeover of MVNO Tracfone from America Movil after agreeing several conditions for FCC approval. The concessions are designed to protect the many low-income customers at Tracfone, as well as other MVNOs using Verizon's network.  

[23/11/2021 16:36- Update: Confirms acquisition closed, payment details.]

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: America Movil / Tracfone Wireless / Verizon
Countries: United States
