Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Verizon improves FY outlook as wireless service revenue grows in Q3

Wednesday 21 October 2020 | 14:48 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Verizon has issued a modest improvement in its full-year outlook, after a better-than-expected performance in Q3. The company now expects annual adjusted EPS flat to 2 percent higher, compared to its previous guidance for an up to 2 percent fall. This follows stable adjusted EPS of USD 1.25 in Q3 and a return to wireless service revenue growth of 0.4 percent as stores re-opened during the quarter. Wireless service revenues are expected to strengthen to at least 2 percent growth in Q4, supported by new device launches like the latest iPhones. 

CEO Hans Vestberg said the business remained resilient despite the challenges brought on the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced activity. Total revenues were still down 4.1 percent year-on-year to USD 31.5 billion, compared to a 5.1 percent fall in Q2. Consumer revenue was down 4.3 percent to USD 21.7 billion in Q3, business revenue dropped 1.7 percent to USD 7.7 billion, and Verizon Media revenues were 7.4 percent lower at USD 1.7 billion. Reported EPS fell to USD 1.05 from USD 1.25 a year ago.

Customer growth remained positive, with especially strong growth in Fios broadband customers with 144,000 net additions, the best performance since the end of 2014. Verizon also added 136,000 consumer postpaid subscribers, including 142,000 phone net additions, and 417,000 business postpaid customers, including 141,000 with phones. 

Year-to-date cash flow from operations totaled USD 32.5 billion, an increase of USD 5.7 billion year over year. This was helped by a non-recurring tax item in Q2, improvements in working capital primarily due to lower volumes, and severance payments made last year. 

Year-to-date capital expenditures reached USD 14.2 billion, and Verizon said annual spending is likely to be at the high end of its guidance range of USD 17.5-18.5 billion. Capital expenditure is going to 4G upgrades, 5G expansion, the upgrade to its Intelligent Edge Network architecture, and the deployment of fibre in more than 60 markets. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon Communications buys assets from rural mobile operator serving Kentucky
Published 20 Oct 2020 08:48 CET | United States
Verizon Communications has agreed to acquire a number of assets from Bluegrass Cellular, a rural mobile operator serving 210,000 ...

Verizon to launch Motorola One 5G UW
Published 16 Oct 2020 10:57 CET | United States
Verizon confirmed that Motorola's newest phone the Motorola One 5G UW will be among the first Android-powered devices to support ...

Verizon takes 5G nationwide, boosts mmWave speeds to 4 Gbps
Published 14 Oct 2020 09:33 CET | United States
Verizon announced a major expansion of its mmWave 5G network in the US, coinciding with the release of the first iPhones to ...

Verizon elects new member to board of directors
Published 05 Oct 2020 09:34 CET | United States
Verizon Communications has elected Roxanne Austin to the Verizon board of directors, effective immediately. Austin is the ...

Verizon to offer own version of 5G Pixel 4a smartphone
Published 01 Oct 2020 13:44 CET | United States
Verizon has announced it will carry its own version of the Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone, that works on the Verizon 'Ultra ...

Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis, St. Paul, intros new mmWave router
Published 29 Sep 2020 18:15 CET | United States
Verizon will launch 5G Home Internet in the Minneapolis & St. Paul area beginning 1 October, bringing its wireless broadband ...

Verizon raises USD 1 billion in second 'green bond'
Published 17 Sep 2020 09:00 CET | United States
Verizon Communications announced the pricing of its second Green Bond offering. The operator raised USD 1 billion that will go ...

Verizon buys America Movil MVNO Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion
Published 14 Sep 2020 14:53 CET | United States
Verizon has agreed to buy Tracfone, a MVNO in the US owned by Mexico's America Movil, for USD 6.25 billion. ...

Verizon Communications lifts quarterly div to 62.75 cents
Published 04 Sep 2020 11:09 CET | United States
Verizon Communications is raising its quarterly dividend by 1.25 cents to 62.75 cents. The company, which reported higher profits ...

Verizon inks more renewable energy purchase agreements, outlines allocation of Green Bond money
Published 26 Aug 2020 17:19 CET | United States
Verizon Communications said it has inked four more long-term renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) totaling more than 450 ...

Verizon Q2 revenues fall 5% on drop in wireless, advertising
Published 24 Jul 2020 16:00 CET | United States
Verizon reported a small increase in second-quarter net earnings, despite lower revenues, and said it still expects roughly flat ...





Related Info

Verizon Communications buys assets from rural mobile operator serving Kentucky
20 Oct | United States | News
Verizon to launch Motorola One 5G UW
16 Oct | United States | News
Verizon takes 5G nationwide, boosts mmWave speeds to 4 Gbps
14 Oct | United States | News
Verizon elects new member to board of directors
5 Oct | United States | News
Verizon to offer own version of 5G Pixel 4a smartphone
1 Oct | United States | News
Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis, St. Paul, intros new mmWave router
29 Sep | United States | News
Verizon raises USD 1 billion in second 'green bond'
17 Sep | United States | News
Verizon buys America Movil MVNO Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion
14 Sep | United States | News
Verizon Communications lifts quarterly div to 62.75 cents
4 Sep | United States | News
Verizon inks more renewable energy purchase agreements, outlines allocation of Green Bond money
26 Aug | United States | News
Verizon Q2 revenues fall 5% on drop in wireless, advertising
24 Jul | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Akamai Technologies Q3 2020
27 Oct Megacable Q3 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telefonica Q3 2020
29 Oct Digital Realty Q3 2020
29 Oct HKBN FY results
29 Oct NTT Docomo fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now