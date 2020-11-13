Edition: International
ATC sells 10% stake in Europe towers company to Allianz for EUR 530 mln

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 14:11 CET | News
American Tower Corporation announced that Allianz will soon be joining the company as a shareholder in its European towers business. The insurer has agreed to buy a 10 percent stake valued at over EUR 530 million in ATC Europe, reinforcing ATC Europe's estimated enterprise value of over EUR 8.8 billion.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: American Tower
Countries: Europe
