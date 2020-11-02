Edition: International
American Tower to sell 30% of Europe business to CDPQ for EUR 1.6 bln

Wednesday 5 May 2021 | 13:41 CET | News
American Tower announced an agreement to sell a 30 percent stake in its ATC Europe business to Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) in a transaction valued at over EUR 1.6 billion. In a statement, American Tower said the deal is based on an enterprise value of more than EUR 8.8 billion for ATC Europe and that it will retain managerial and operational control, plus day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe, with CDPQ receiving rights as well as seats on ATC Europe's board.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: American Tower / Telxius
Countries: Europe
Related Info

Brazilian Antitrust approves Telxius Torres acquisition by American Tower
30 Apr | Brazil | News
American Tower grows Q1 revenues 8%, EBITDA up over 13%
29 Apr | World | News
American Tower raises USD 1.4 billion for debt refinancing
25 Mar | World | News
Infinera, ATC complete first LatAm point-to-multipoint coherent optical transmission demo
15 Mar | Colombia | News
Dish Network accelerates 5G rollout with deal to lease space on American Tower sites
15 Mar | United States | News
Former Nokia exec Goel joins American Tower to lead Asia business
12 Mar | Asia | News
American Tower starts channel sales for edge data centres
2 Mar | United States | News
American Tower beats FY guidance after double-digit growth in Q4
25 Feb | World | News
Nextlink, American Tower partner to deliver broadband to rural areas
1 Feb | United States | News
Telefonica sells infrastructure unit Telxius to American Tower for EUR 7.7 bln
13 Jan | Europe | News
American Tower signs IoT partnership with Technology Park of Belo Horizonte
18 Dec 2020 | Brazil | News
American Tower buys InSite Wireless for USD 3.5 billion
5 Nov 2020 | United States | News
American Tower Edge Data Centers available on Cloudscene
2 Nov 2020 | United States | News

