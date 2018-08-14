Edition: International
Australia's Federal Court finds Google misled users about collection, use of location data

Friday 16 April 2021 | 06:44 CET | News
Australia's competition watchdog ACCC reports that the Federal Court has found that Google and Google Australia misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices between January 2017 and December 2018. The enforcement action was brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission / Google
Countries: Australia
Related

Google launches News Showcase platform in Australia
Published 05 Feb 2021 08:17 CET | Australia
Google has announced it is rolling out an initial version of its News Showcase platform in Australia. News Showcase provides a ...

Australia competition body considers legal action after Google completes Fitbit deal
Published 15 Jan 2021 11:17 CET | Australia
Australia's competition watchdog ACCC may take legal action against Google after the completion of its acquisition of Fitbit ...

Australian watchdog rejects Google's behavioural undertakings for Fitbit acquisition
Published 22 Dec 2020 06:54 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has decided not to accept a long-term behavioural undertaking offered ...

Australian watchdog to examine mobile apps stores

Published 08 Sep 2020 09:38 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced it will examine the experiences of consumers, developers, ...

Australian regulator says Google is not required to charge Google Search, YouTube users
Published 19 Aug 2020 08:40 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) reports that an open letter recently published by Google contains ...

Australian watchdog sues Google for misleading customers about expanded use of personal data

Published 27 Jul 2020 10:32 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched Federal Court proceedings against Google. The ACCC claims ...

Google adds auto-delete of personal data after 18 months for new users
Published 25 Jun 2020 09:31 CET | World
Google is changing its personal data collection policy to wipe location, web and app activity by users automatically after 18 ...

Google sued by Arizona attorney general over misleading location data practices
Published 28 May 2020 09:08 CET | United States
Google faces a new lawsuit from the Arizona state attorney general over how it collects data from Android users. The AG Mark ...

Australia sues Google over misleading Android users on location data collection
Published 29 Oct 2019 15:54 CET | Australia
The Australian competition and consumer regulator is suing Google for allegedly misleading customers over how it collects ...

Google adds opt-in to delete automatically collected user data

Published 02 May 2019 10:17 CET | World
Google announced a new feature to allow users of its online services to delete automatically data collected by the company on ...

Swedish body probes Google for possible GDPR breach over location data use
Published 24 Jan 2019 12:43 CET | Sweden
The Swedish Data Inspection Authority said it scrutinising Google after a complaint from a consumer organisation about the way it ...

European consumer organisations say Google breaching privacy rules
Published 27 Nov 2018 09:53 CET | Europe
A number of European consumer organisations say Google's way of tracking user location is in breach of GDPR privacy rules. Beuc, ...

Google still collecting location data with 'location history' off - study
Published 14 Aug 2018 09:16 CET | World
Google is still collecting location data on mobile users, even when they have switched off the location function. An Associated ...





