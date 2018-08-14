Edition: International
Wireless

Google adds auto-delete of personal data after 18 months for new users

Thursday 25 June 2020 | 09:31 CET | News

Google is changing its personal data collection policy to wipe location, web and app activity by users automatically after 18 months. This follows the introduction of optional auto-delete controls last year. 

Automatic delete after 18 months applies by default to new users turning on 'Location History' or 'Web & App Activity'. For users who already have these settings on, they need to opt in to the auto-delete settings. They will get a reminder from Google that the option to delete personal data every three or 18 months is available. 

The company said it would "challenge ourselves to do more with less" and work on the principle that information should be kept only as long as it's useful. 

This is longer for YouTube, where auto-delete will be set to 36 months by default when a new account is created or YouTube History is turned on for the first time. Current users can choose the three or 18 months auto-delete option. 

Default retention periods will not apply to other products like Gmail, Drive and Photos, which are designed to store personal content.

In other privacy enhancements, Google said it would also make it easier for users to find its 'Privacy Checkup' to review their Google settings directly from the search box. It's also making it easier to access 'Incognito' mode in its apps, where no personal data is stored. This can be accessed by long-pressing on the user's profile picture in Search, Maps and YouTube, and additional enhancements to stay in Incognito more will be added soon.

On the security front, Google will be prompting users to check their passwords more. The Password Checkup, which shows whether passwords saved to the Google account have become compromised, will become part of its Security Checkup in order to increase its usage. 


Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
