Privacy Int'l, 50 organisations ask Google CEO to remove bloatware from Android phones

Privacy International and a group of 50 organisations requested Google's CEO Sundar Pinchai in a letter to remove pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted from devices made by partners who use the Android trademark and branding. These apps leave users vulnerable to their data being collected, shared and exposed without their knowledge or consent, the letter's authors said. The organisations also asked Google to introduce new OEM rules for Android bloatware.
These phones carry the "Google Play Protect" branding, but research shows that 91 percent of pre-installed apps do not appear in Google Play, Google’s app store.
These pre-installed apps can have privileged custom permissions that let them operate outside the Android security model. This means permissions can be defined by the app - including access to the microphone, camera and location - without triggering the standard Android security prompts. Users are therefore completely in the dark about these serious intrusions, the letter said.
The letter's signees also expressed their concern that this leaves users vulnerable to the exploitative business practices of cheap smartphone manufacturers around the world.
The letter's signees demand a number of changes that are needed "most urgently". First, individuals should be able to permanently uninstall the apps on their phones. This should include any related background services that continue to run even if the apps are disabled.
Second, pre-installed apps should adhere to the same scrutiny as Play Store apps, especially in relation to custom permissions.
Third, pre-installed apps should have some update mechanism, preferably through Google Play and without a user account. Google should refuse to certify a device on privacy grounds, where manufacturers or vendors have attempted to exploit users in this way.
The letter's signees believe these fair and reasonable changes would make a huge difference to millions of people around the world who should not have to trade their privacy and security for access to a smartphone. They urged Pinchai to use his position as an influential agent in the ecosystem to protect people and stop manufacturers from exploiting them in a race to the bottom on the pricing of smartphones.
Privacy International, the driving force behind this initiative, also created a petition page where Android users can support this campaign.
