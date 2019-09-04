Edition: International
Wireless

Privacy Int'l, 50 organisations ask Google CEO to remove bloatware from Android phones

Monday 13 January 2020 | 09:32 CET | News

Privacy International and a group of 50 organisations requested Google's CEO Sundar Pinchai in a letter to remove pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted from devices made by partners who use the Android trademark and branding. These apps leave users vulnerable to their data being collected, shared and exposed without their knowledge or consent, the letter's authors said. The organisations also asked Google to introduce new OEM rules for Android bloatware. 

These phones carry the "Google Play Protect" branding, but research shows that 91 percent of pre-installed apps do not appear in Google Play, Google’s app store.

These pre-installed apps can have privileged custom permissions that let them operate outside the Android security model. This means permissions can be defined by the app - including access to the microphone, camera and location - without triggering the standard Android security prompts. Users are therefore completely in the dark about these serious intrusions, the letter said.

The letter's signees also expressed their concern that this leaves users vulnerable to the exploitative business practices of cheap smartphone manufacturers around the world.

Requested changes

The letter's signees demand a number of changes that are needed "most urgently". First, individuals should be able to permanently uninstall the apps on their phones. This should include any related background services that continue to run even if the apps are disabled. 

Second, pre-installed apps should adhere to the same scrutiny as Play Store apps, especially in relation to custom permissions. 

Third, pre-installed apps should have some update mechanism, preferably through Google Play and without a user account. Google should refuse to certify a device on privacy grounds, where manufacturers or vendors have attempted to exploit users in this way. 

The letter's signees believe these fair and reasonable changes would make a huge difference to millions of people around the world who should not have to trade their privacy and security for access to a smartphone. They urged Pinchai to use his position as an influential agent in the ecosystem to protect people and stop manufacturers from exploiting them in a race to the bottom on the pricing of smartphones. 

Privacy International, the driving force behind this initiative, also created a petition page where Android users can support this campaign.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
Related

Web founder Berners-Lee leads new social contract for a safe internet
Published 25 Nov 2019 14:19 CET | World
The World Wide Web Foundation, a non-profit group created by web founder Tim Berners-Lee, has unveiled a 'Contract for the Web', ...

Facebook and Google surveillance 'a threat to human rights' - Amnesty

Published 21 Nov 2019 10:25 CET | World
The surveillance-based business model of Facebook and Google, in which the personal data of billions of people around the world ...

Google to drop content categories from ad auctions to comply with privacy law
Published 15 Nov 2019 08:59 CET | World
Google has agreed to changes in its real-time bidding system for advertisers to protect personal data better. Starting in ...

Google partners Lookout, Eset, Zimperium to root out bad apps on Play store
Published 07 Nov 2019 09:31 CET | World
Google announced a new 'App Defense Alliance' with security companies Eset, Lookout and Zimperium. The aim is to protect users on ...

Google updates Android Go for increased speed, security
Published 26 Sep 2019 15:46 CET | World
Google announced an Android 10 upgrade for its Android Go edition targeting entry-level smartphones. First introduced in 2018, ...

Google starts Android 10 roll-out, first to Pixel phones
Published 04 Sep 2019 09:18 CET | World
Google has launched the full version of Android 10. It has started rolling out to Google's Pixel phones first and will reach ...





