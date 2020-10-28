Edition: International
Aviat supplies Africell with 5G-ready disaggregated transmission network and services

Tuesday 20 April 2021 | 09:19 CET | News
Aviat Networks has announced an agreement to provide Africell with a 5G-ready disaggregated transmission network in several African countries. The new network will be designed, installed and maintained by Aviat. It will include Aviat's WTM 4000 and WTM 4800 multi-band point-to-point radios and CTR microwave switches, and disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSGs).

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Africell / Aviat Networks / Edgecore Networks / IP Infusion / Telecom Infra Project
Countries: Africa
