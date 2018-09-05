Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Bouygues Telecom trims FY outlook as sales growth slows due to pandemic

Thursday 27 August 2020 | 11:26 CET | News

Bouygues Telecom has trimmed its outlook for full-year results following pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic. The French operator now expects annual growth of 4 percent in services revenue due to the sharp drop in roaming, compared to a previous forecast for 5 percent growth. This follows growth of 8 percent in service revenues in the first half of the year. 

Total revenues in the first half of 2020 reached EUR 3.04 billion, up 4 percent year-on-year as growth in services revenue was offset by lower handset sales following store closures. Bouygues estimates that Covid-19 took around EUR 70 million off revenues in the period. Service revenues rose 8 percent to EUR 2.40 billion, driven by growth in both fixed and mobile customers and a rise in ABPU. 

For the second quarter, the company said total sales rose 6 percent year-on-year. This included an 11 percent increase in fixed services revenue and 4 percent higher mobile service revenue. 

EBITDA after leases was up 9 percent EUR 711 million in the first half, including an extra EUR 20 million spent on a brand repositioning and advertising campaign and around EUR 20 million in Covid-related costs. Operating profit fell slightly to EUR 254 million due to lower one-time gains in disposals.

Bouygues increased capex slightly in the first half to EUR 581 million and said it still expects to spend around EUR 1.2 billion over the full year, excluding the 5G spectrum auction. The company lowered its forecast for annual free cash flow to around EUR 250 million from a target of EUR 300 million previously. 

In terms of customers, Bouygues said it was growing at a level faster than before the pandemic since it reopened shops in mid-May. The operator ended June with 11.8 million mobile contract subscribers excluding M2M, an increase of 161,000 from the end of March and stronger than the growth in Q1. Bouygues said the split premium and Sim/web-only customers was stable, with a high proportion of customers who returned to the company’s stores completing a purchase. Total mobile customers were up by 378,000 since the start of the year to nearly 18.2 million.

In the fixed market, Bouygues Telecom added 93,000 FTTH subscribers in Q2 for a total of 1.2 million at the end of June, with growth slowing from 117,000 net adds in Q1. That takes it to 30 percent of customers on fibre, versus 20 percent a year ago. The total fixed base numbered just under 4 million at end-June 2020, an increase of 73,000 since the start of 2020.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Bouygues Telecom
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Bouygues Telecom to acquire French MVNO Euro-Information Telecom
Published 26 Jun 2020 13:01 CET | France
Bouygues Telecom has agreed exclusive terms with Credit Mutuel to acquire MVNO Euro-Information Telecom (EIT), which operates in ...

Bouygues Telecom revamps Sensation mobile plans with more data
Published 23 Jun 2020 15:08 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom has revamped its range of Sensation plans sold with a subsidised smartphone, generally including ...

Bouygues Telecom starts offering eSIMs
Published 23 Jun 2020 15:07 CET | France
Both options are not available to the user base on B&You tariffs, who can still choose to replace a standard SIM with a new eSIM ...

Bouygues Telecom formally requests 6-month delay to 5G auction
Published 02 Jun 2020 12:59 CET | France
Bouygues Telecom CEO Richard Viel has confirmed to Les Echos that the company has made a formal demand to French regulator Arcep ...

Bouygues Telecom's EBITDA growth stalls in Q1, service revenues up 10%
Published 14 May 2020 10:39 CET | France
The increase in service revenues was driven by both the fixed and mobile segments (+13% and +9% respectively). Blended mobile ...





Related Info

Bouygues Telecom to acquire French MVNO Euro-Information Telecom
26 Jun | France | News
Bouygues Telecom revamps Sensation mobile plans with more data
23 Jun | France | News
Bouygues Telecom starts offering eSIMs
23 Jun | France | News
Bouygues Telecom formally requests 6-month delay to 5G auction
2 Jun | France | News
Bouygues Telecom's EBITDA growth stalls in Q1, service revenues up 10%
14 May | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
02 Sep Smartone FY results
03 Sep Iliad Q2 2020
03 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
03 Sep Broadcom Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now