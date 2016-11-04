Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Brazil's Central Bank suspends use of WhatsApp for payments

Wednesday 24 June 2020 | 15:40 CET | News

Brazil’s Central Bank has ordered Visa and Mastercard to suspend support for payments over WhatsApp. The bank said in a statement that the new money transfer service launched on WhatsApp needed prior authorisation. 

The bank said it needs to make sure an appropriate competitive environment is maintained and the payment system remains interoperable, fast, secure, transparent and inexpensive. Suspending the new service will allow the central bank to assess any risks to the proper functioning of the Brazilian payment system and verify compliance with the existing principles and rules.

Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) also issued a precautionary measure to suspend the partnership between Facebook and Cielo to enable payments over WhatsApp. The service would offer accredited merchants in Brazil the option of receiving of payments through the WhatsApp Business platform. 

According to a Cade analysis, there are potential risks to competition, as Cielo has a high participation in the national transaction market, while WhatsApp has a base of millions of users in Brazil, which can guarantee a significant market power.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: WhatsApp
Countries: Brazil
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

WhatsApp most popular app in Brazil for video calls
Published 23 Jun 2020 11:15 CET | Brazil
Nearly nine in ten Brazilian internet users with a smartphone (88%) claim they have made a video call through the device, ...

WhatsApp launches digital payments service in Brazil
Published 16 Jun 2020 08:24 CET | Brazil
WhatsApp announced the launch of digital payments over the messaging app, initially in Brazil. The new service targets the many ...





Related Info

WhatsApp most popular app in Brazil for video calls
23 Jun | Brazil | News
WhatsApp launches digital payments service in Brazil
16 Jun | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
24 Jun Blackberry fiscal Q1
24 Jun TPG EGM on Vodafone merger
24 Jun OTE AGM
24 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
26 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q1
29 Jun Micron Technology fiscal Q3
30 Jun SmartCom Summit 2020
30 Jun Ordina AGM
30 Jun Liberty Global AGM
30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now