BT reports H1 revenue down 3%; drops plans for fibre network JV

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 10:33 CET | News
BT Group has reported revenue of GBP 10.30 billion for the UK operator's fiscal first half to 30 September, down 3 percent year-on-year, as revenue declines in Global and Enterprise and flat Consumer revenue offset growth at wholesale division Openreach. An interim dividend of 2.31 pence per share was declared. 

