BT confirms GBP 1 billion cost savings target hit ahead of schedule

Monday 1 November 2021 | 19:19 CET | News
BT confirmed it has delivered on a GBP 1 billion annualised cost savings target 18 months ahead of its March 2023 target. The company will report its Q3 results on 04 November. 

Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
