Drahi looking to increase stake in BT Group - report

Monday 15 November 2021 | 15:10 CET | News
French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is looking to boost his stake in BT Group, reports Reuters. According to three unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Drahi is looking to increase his influence at the company with the hope that BT's value will be boosted by its fibre network roll-out.

Categories: General
Companies: Altice Europe / BT / Deutsche Telekom / Meo
Countries: United Kingdom
BT closes Aintree Technical Engineering Centre after asbestos found on site
Published 15 Nov 2021 15:17 CET | United Kingdom
BT has closed its Aintree Technical Engineering Centre near Bootle, Merseyside, after the discovery of material containing ...

BT confirms GBP 1 billion cost savings target hit ahead of schedule
Published 01 Nov 2021 19:19 CET | United Kingdom
BT confirmed it has delivered on a GBP 1 billion annualised cost savings target 18 months ahead of its March 2023 target. The ...

BT boosts defences against possible takeover bid - report
Published 27 Oct 2021 10:16 CET | United Kingdom
BT has appointed advisory firm Robey Warshaw to work with Goldman Sachs in strengthening the company's defences against a ...

Five possible bidders for Altice Portugal - report
Published 22 Oct 2021 17:35 CET | Portugal
Altice Portugal is drawing initial interest from investors Blackstone, CVC Capital Partners, Apollo Global Management and EQT, as ...

Drahi meets UK govt ministers to discuss BT stake - report

Published 13 Jul 2021 15:43 CET | United Kingdom
Patrick Drahi, the French investor behind Altice, has met with UK government ministers to discuss his motivation behind buying a ...

New BT investor backs network roll-out plans, not seeking Openreach sale - report
Published 28 Jun 2021 15:48 CET | United Kingdom
BT Group's new investor, billionaire Patrick Drahi, is not pushing for a sale of Openreach and is backing the group to "go it ...

Altice could push for Openreach spin-off from BT - report
Published 11 Jun 2021 10:44 CET | United Kingdom
The owner of French company Altice, Patrick Drahi, is expected to push for Openreach to be spun off from BT Group after acquiring ...

Altice buys 12% stake in BT, says no plans for full takeover
Published 10 Jun 2021 09:02 CET | United Kingdom
Altice has acquired a 12.1 percent stake in BT, equal to 1.2 billion shares. The new investor said it supports BT's strategy and ...





