Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Altice buys 12% stake in BT, says no plans for full takeover

Thursday 10 June 2021 | 09:02 CET | News
Altice has acquired a 12.1 percent stake in BT, equal to 1.2 billion shares. The new investor said it supports BT's strategy and management and does not plan a full takeover bid for the UK operator. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

BT boosts broadband speeds for Manchester, Birmingham micro-businesses
Published 10 Jun 2021 10:52 CET | United Kingdom
BT is tripling broadband speeds for 5,900 micro-businesses in Manchester and 8,500 micro-businesses in Birmingham to promote the ...

BT Group CEO Jansen buys GBP 2 million worth of shares
Published 17 May 2021 20:32 CET | United Kingdom
BT Group CEO Philip Jansen has purchased around GBP 2 million worth of shares in the company. ...

BT to create 7,000 jobs with accelerated FTTP build; reports revenue down 7%
Published 13 May 2021 10:54 CET | United Kingdom
BT has increased its its total FTTP network build target from 20 million to 25 million premises by December 2026, with Openreach ...

BT resumes full-fibre broadband network access talks with ISPs
Published 06 Apr 2021 11:14 CET | United Kingdom
BT has restarted talks with retail broadband providers TalkTalk and Vodafone over long-term access to its full-fibre network, ...

Ofcom drops wholesale fibre price caps to encourage roll-out
Published 18 Mar 2021 10:22 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has confirmed new regulations for wholesale telecoms markets used to deliver broadband, mobile and business ...

BT denies reports of rift between CEO, chairman over company strategy
Published 08 Mar 2021 10:41 CET | United Kingdom
BT has denied reports of a rift between the Board and executive management over the company's strategy. The statement comes after ...

Jan du Plessis to retire as BT chairman in 2021
Published 01 Mar 2021 10:45 CET | United Kingdom
BT Group announced that Jan du Plessis will retire as Chairman in 2021 once his replacement has been appointed. Du Plessis joined ...

BT plans to replace performance-related bonuses with restricted share plan
Published 03 Dec 2019 10:43 CET | United Kingdom
BT plans is planning to overhaul the incentive programme for top executives by removing a performance-related bonus scheme and ...

Orange sells remaining stake in BT for GBP 486 mln
Published 28 Jun 2019 10:16 CET | United Kingdom
Orange has completed the sale of its residual participation in BT Group for a net amount of GBP 486 million. The company said ...





Related Info

BT boosts broadband speeds for Manchester, Birmingham micro-businesses
10:52 | United Kingdom | News
BT Group CEO Jansen buys GBP 2 million worth of shares
17 May | United Kingdom | News
BT to create 7,000 jobs with accelerated FTTP build; reports revenue down 7%
13 May | United Kingdom | News
BT resumes full-fibre broadband network access talks with ISPs
6 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom drops wholesale fibre price caps to encourage roll-out
18 Mar | United Kingdom | News
BT denies reports of rift between CEO, chairman over company strategy
8 Mar | United Kingdom | News
Jan du Plessis to retire as BT chairman in 2021
1 Mar | United Kingdom | News
BT plans to replace performance-related bonuses with restricted share plan
3 Dec 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Orange sells remaining stake in BT for GBP 486 mln
28 Jun 2019 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
10 Jun MultiChoice FY
10 Jun Seachange fiscal Q1
15 Jun Telecoms World Middle East 2021
16 Jun OptiNet China Conference
16 Jun Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q1
17 Jun Vodafone investors day
17 Jun Huawei Better World Summit for 5G+AR
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now