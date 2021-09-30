Edition: International
Eutelsat rejects takeover approach from Drahi

Thursday 30 September 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Patrick Drahi, owner of French company Altice, made a takeover approach to satellite operator Eutelsat, whose governing bodies have unanimously decided to reject. In a short statement, the company said that it would not be entering into talks on the proposed terms of the unsolicited takeover bid.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Eutelsat
Countries: France / World
