Wireless

BT signs Ericsson for delivery of 5G Core

Wednesday 15 April 2020 | 12:06 CET | News

BT has signed a contract with Ericsson for delivery of a dual-mode 5G Core, deployed on BT's Network Cloud. This will be a key part of BT's move to a single converged IP network.

Ericsson will deploy a cloud native, container-based Mobile Packet Core for 5G/4G non-standalone and 5G standalone services as a single, fully-integrated core. The platform will integrate network orchestration and automation, including continuous delivery and integration processes (CI/CD). 

The Ericsson 5G Core will allow BT to develop and deliver new services such as enhanced mobile broadband, mobile edge computing, network slicing, mission critical vertical industry support, and advanced enterprise services. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BT / Ericsson
Countries: United Kingdom
