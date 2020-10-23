Cellnex to buy tower infrastructure of Play in Poland

Spanish operator Cellnex has agreed to acquire the tower infrastructure of Polish operator P4 from France's Iliad group. Under the deal, Cellnex will buy about 7,000 sites, and pay EUR 800 million for a 60 percent controlling stake in the company that will manage those sites. The newly-created tower company plans to invest up to EUR 1.3 billion into rolling out of up to 5,000 new sites over the next 10 years. Iliad launched
a takeover bid for Play last month and is expected to
close that deal by November. The agreement between Iliad and Cellnex is expected to complete in the second quarter of next year. At that point, Cellnex will have 73,000 sites in nine countries.
The remaining 40 percent stake in the newly-created tower company will continue to be owned by Play (Iliad) in line with the model that Cellnex and Iliad previously agreed for the sites formerly operated by Free (Iliad) in France. Cellnex will finance the transaction with available cash.
Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the UK, Ireland and Portugal.
Earlier this September, Iliad signed a binding agreement to purchase a 40 percent controlling interest from Play’s two reference shareholders for PLN 39 per share, which will give Iliad the majority of seats on Play’s management board. It will launch a public bid for the remaining Play shares at the same price, for a total price of EUR 2.2 billion, or EUR 3.5 billion including debt.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions