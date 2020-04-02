Edition: International
China Mobile picks Huawei, ZTE to deploy 200,000 5G base stations

Thursday 2 April 2020 | 12:30 CET | News
Huawei and ZTE won China Mobile's latest tender of 5G contracts. Huawei and ZTE will deploy 200,000 5G base stations, or up to 85 percent of the base stations included in the project, Caixin reports, citing a China Mobile statement. The overall project will see the deployment of 232,143 5G wireless network base stations in 28 provincial-level regions.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Mobile / Ericsson / Huawei / ZTE
Countries: China
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


