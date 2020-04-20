Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

China Mobile's revenue grows 3% in 2020, boosted by Home and Business segments

Thursday 25 March 2021 | 07:34 CET | News
China Mobile posted operating revenue of CNY 768.1 billion for 2020, which represents an increase of 3 percent year-on-year. Of this, telecommunications services revenue amounted to CNY 695.7 billion, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. Revenue growth was mainly boosted by China Mobile's Home and Business segments.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile
Countries: China
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China Unicom raises dividend as FY profit grows over 10%
Published 12 Mar 2021 09:34 CET | China
China Unicom reported service revenues of CNY 275.8 billion for 2020, up 4.3 percent from the previous year. EBITDA reached CNY ...

China Telecom plans share sale to list on Shanghai market
Published 12 Mar 2021 09:17 CET | China
China Telecom announced plans to seek a second listing on the Shanghai stock market, alongside its Hong Kong listing. The company ...

China Mobile tops 114 million 5G subscribers in September

Published 21 Oct 2020 11:09 CET | China
China Mobile ended September with 946 million mobile customers. Of these, 770 million were 4G customers and 114 million were 5G ...

China Mobile's H1 revenue almost flat, profit declines, 5G user base hits 70 mln

Published 14 Aug 2020 09:54 CET | China
China Mobile posted operating revenue of CNY 389.9 billion for the first half of 2020, which represents a slight increase of 0.1 ...

China Telecom adds 12 million 5G subscribers in Q1
Published 23 Apr 2020 08:49 CET | China
China Telecom saw its operating revenues reach CNY 94.79 billion in the first quarter of 2020, of which service revenues were CNY ...

China Mobile Q1 customer numbers, revenues, profit fall amid virus pandemic
Published 20 Apr 2020 14:18 CET | China
China said it had 946 million customers at the end of the first quarter, less than the 950 million recorded at the end of ...





Related Info

China Unicom raises dividend as FY profit grows over 10%
12 Mar | China | News
China Telecom plans share sale to list on Shanghai market
12 Mar | China | News
China Mobile tops 114 million 5G subscribers in September
21 Oct 2020 | China | News
China Mobile's H1 revenue almost flat, profit declines, 5G user base hits 70 mln
14 Aug 2020 | China | News
China Telecom adds 12 million 5G subscribers in Q1
23 Apr 2020 | China | News
China Mobile Q1 customer numbers, revenues, profit fall amid virus pandemic
20 Apr 2020 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Salt FY 2020 results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
25 Mar Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q4
30 Mar Ericsson AGM
30 Mar CCA Mobile Carriers Show
30 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q4
31 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
31 Mar Swisscom AGM
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now