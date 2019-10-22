China Mobile tops 114 million 5G subscribers in September

During the first three quarters of the year, handset data traffic jumps 35 percent year-on-year to 65.3 billion GB with handset data DOU reaching 9.1GB. Total voice usage fell 7.1 percent year-on-year to 2.25 trillion minutes, while total SMS usage rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year to 713.0 billion messages.
Mobile ARPU fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to CNY 48.9 for the first three quarters of the year. At 30 September, the Group’s total number of wireline broadband customers was 204 million, which represents a net increase of 17.17 million for the first three quarters of the year. Wireline broadband ARPU reached CNY 32.4 in the period.
The group’s operating revenue rose 1.4 percent year-on-year to CNY 574.4 billion for the first three quarters of 2020. Of which, revenue from telecommunications services grew by 2.5 percent year-on-year to CNY 525.7 billion whereas that from the sales of products and others declined by 9.2 percent year-on-year to CNY 48.7 billion.
