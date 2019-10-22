Edition: International
Wireless

China Mobile tops 114 million 5G subscribers in September

Wednesday 21 October 2020 | 11:09 CET | News
China Mobile ended September with 946 million mobile customers. Of these, 770 million were 4G customers and 114 million were 5G package users, the company also said. China Mobile’s profit slightly declined by 0.3 percent year-on-year to CNY 81.6 billion for the first three quarters of 2020. Margin of profit attributable to equity shareholders was 14.2 percent. EBITDA also fell 3.8 percent year-on-year to CNY 216.9 billion. 

During the first three quarters of the year, handset data traffic jumps 35 percent year-on-year to 65.3 billion GB with handset data DOU reaching 9.1GB. Total voice usage fell 7.1 percent year-on-year to 2.25 trillion minutes, while total SMS usage rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year to 713.0 billion messages.

Mobile ARPU fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to CNY 48.9 for the first three quarters of the year. At 30 September, the Group’s total number of wireline broadband customers was 204 million, which represents a net increase of 17.17 million for the first three quarters of the year. Wireline broadband ARPU reached CNY 32.4 in the period.

The group’s operating revenue rose 1.4 percent year-on-year to CNY 574.4 billion for the first three quarters of 2020. Of which, revenue from telecommunications services grew by 2.5 percent year-on-year to CNY 525.7 billion whereas that from the sales of products and others declined by 9.2 percent year-on-year to CNY 48.7 billion.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Mobile
Countries: China
