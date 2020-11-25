Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

China Telecom still leads mobile growth in October, Unicom sees mobile base decline

Wednesday 25 November 2020 | 08:26 CET | News

China Telecom added the most new mobile subscribers in China in October, growing by around 810,000 million to a total of 350.16 million. Market leader China Mobile added 163,000 customers to reach 946.34 million, and China Unicom lost 148,000 in the month to 309.03 million. 

China Mobile reached 128.79 million 5G subscribers during October, adding more than 15 million during the month. China Telecom also added over 14.59 million 5G users, for a total of 67.19 million. 

In the fixed market, China Mobile led growth in broadband connections in October, adding around 2.8 million to reach a total of over 207.10 million. China Telecom added 1.07 million new connections, for a total 157.77 million. China Unicom added 523,000 fixed-line broadband subscribes in October, to a total of 87.08 million at the end of the month. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / China Unicom
Countries: China
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China Telecom leads mobile growth in September with nearly 1.7 mln new customers
Published 30 Oct 2020 03:45 CET | China
China Telecom added the most new mobile subscribers in China in September, growing by around 1.66 million to a total of 349.35 ...

China Unicom's 9-month revenue grows 4.4%, loses 9 mln mobile subscribers
Published 30 Oct 2020 03:31 CET | China
China Unicom posted total service revenue of CNY 207.34 billion for the first nine months of 2020, which represents an increase ...

China Telecom's 9-month profit up nearly 2%, adds 60 mln 5G customers

Published 30 Oct 2020 03:15 CET | China
China Telecom posted operating revenues of CNY 292.61 billion for the first nine months of 2020, which represents an increase of ...

China Mobile tops 114 million 5G subscribers in September

Published 21 Oct 2020 11:09 CET | China
China Mobile ended September with 946 million mobile customers. Of these, 770 million were 4G customers and 114 million were 5G ...

China Telecom leads mobile growth in July with 2.6 mln new customers
Published 21 Aug 2020 10:16 CET | China
China Telecom added the most new mobile subscribers in July, growing by around 2.6 million to a total of 346.07 million. Market ...

Chinese smartphone market rebounds in Q2, tops 90 million sell-in units
Published 03 Aug 2020 11:35 CET | China
The smartphone market in Mainland China saw a 25 percent quarter-on-quarter growth to 90 million sell-in units in the second ...

China passes 100 mln 5G subscribers milestone in June
Published 21 Jul 2020 11:34 CET | China
China Mobile remains by far the largest operator, with 946.7 million customers, of which 759.7 million are 4G users and 70.1 ...





Related Info

China Telecom leads mobile growth in September with nearly 1.7 mln new customers
30 Oct | China | News
China Unicom's 9-month revenue grows 4.4%, loses 9 mln mobile subscribers
30 Oct | China | News
China Telecom's 9-month profit up nearly 2%, adds 60 mln 5G customers
30 Oct | China | News
China Mobile tops 114 million 5G subscribers in September
21 Oct | China | News
China Telecom leads mobile growth in July with 2.6 mln new customers
21 Aug | China | News
Chinese smartphone market rebounds in Q2, tops 90 million sell-in units
3 Aug | China | News
China passes 100 mln 5G subscribers milestone in June
21 Jul | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now