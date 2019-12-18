Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Cisco names Poly in trade secrets lawsuit

Wednesday 18 December 2019 | 09:18 CET | News

Cisco has named rival Poly in its lawsuit against three former employees for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. The company said it previously believed the employees had acted individually, but it now suspects Poly, which hired the three individuals, may have played a role in trying to acquire the Cisco business information. 

In a statement, Cisco said its former employee and the current Poly executive VP Thomas Puorro "was instrumental in orchestrating an effort to bring Cisco trade secrets and other confidential information to Poly". The company suggested it also has information on other Poly employees who may have received or induced others to access Cisco information, and top executives at Poly may have tried to cover up the receipt of confidential information.  

The company said it tried to address the issue directly with Poly in order to avoid the lawsuit, but the company did not cooperate. "This litigation is not about Poly products," said Mark Chandler, Cisco's chief legal offiicer. "It’s about Poly’s refusal to address a serious cultural issue, characterized by repeated efforts to receive and use Cisco trade secrets and confidential information in their business."


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cisco / Poly
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Cisco accuses ex-employees of stealing trade secrets
19 Nov | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Dec Micron Technology fiscal Q1
18 Dec 5G India Congress
19 Dec 5G Global Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now