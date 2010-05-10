Hagerty to take over as Poly interim CEO after Burton steps down

The former Polycom CEO Robert Hagerty is returning to head the new company Poly, after its merger with Plantronics. He was already chairman and will take over as interim CEO, effective immediately. The appointment follows Joe Burton's decision to step down as CEO, by mutual agreement with the board.
Burton will work closely with Hagerty to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities, the company said. Hagerty will continue in his role as chairman and vice chair Marv Tseu will become the company's lead independent director.
A search for a new permanent CEO has started.
Burton was CEO of Plantronics since October 2016, after joining the company in 2011 as CTO. The board thanked him for his service and leading the group through the merger. It said the board remains committed to the strategy led by Burton, but found it was "the right time to identify a new CEO to accelerate the execution of our vision and growth strategy."
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions