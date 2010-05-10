Edition: International
Broadband

Hagerty to take over as Poly interim CEO after Burton steps down

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 09:06 CET | News

The former Polycom CEO Robert Hagerty is returning to head the new company Poly, after its merger with Plantronics. He was already chairman and will take over as interim CEO, effective immediately. The appointment follows Joe Burton's decision to step down as CEO, by mutual agreement with the board. 

Burton will work closely with Hagerty to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities, the company said. Hagerty will continue in his role as chairman and vice chair Marv Tseu will become the company's lead independent director.

A search for a new permanent CEO has started. 

Burton was CEO of Plantronics since October 2016, after joining the company in 2011 as CTO. The board thanked him for his service and leading the group through the merger. It said the board remains committed to the strategy led by Burton, but found it was "the right time to identify a new CEO to accelerate the execution of our vision and growth strategy."


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Plantronics / Poly / Polycom
Countries: World
