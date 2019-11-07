Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Cisco raises dividend as profits improve despite 4% fall in revenue

Thursday 13 February 2020 | 08:32 CET | News

Cisco reported revenues for its fiscal second quarter to January down 4 percent year-on-year to USD 12.0 billion, in line with its outlook. The company forecast a further decline of 1.5-3.5 percent in the current quarter. Profits were still higher in Q2, and Cisco raised its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to USD 0.36 per share.

The company's net profit improved 2 percent to USD 2.9 billion, after a 4 percent reduction in operating costs.  Adjusted EPS was up 5 percent to USD 0.77, at the high end of Cisco's guidance. Quarterly earnings are forecast at USD 0.62-0.67, or USD 0.79-0.81 on an adjusted basis in fiscal Q3. 

The drop in Q2 revenues was led by the Americas, down 5 percent, while sales in the EMEA region fell 3 percent, and APJC was down 1 percent. Product revenue fell 6 percent, with infrastructure platforms and applications each falling 8 percent, while security products still grew 9 percent. Service revenue increased 5 percent. 

Cisco reported operating cash flow stable year-on-year at USD 3.8 billion in the quarter. It also acquired 18 million of its own shares in the period in the ongoing buyback programme. 
Gross Margin --  On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.7%, 63.9%, and 66.6%, respectively, as compared with 62.5%, 61.0%, and 66.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cisco names AMD CEO Su to board
Published 28 Jan 2020 09:50 CET | World
Cisco appointed Lisa T. Su, AMD president and CEO, to its board of directors effective immediately. Su, 50, joined AMD in 2012 ...

Cisco upgrades Webex assistant, adds entry-level videoconferencing platform
Published 28 Jan 2020 09:34 CET | World
Cisco announced improvements to its AI-based assistant for Webex Meetings. These are driven by its recent acquisition of Vocea, ...

Cisco teams up with IBM on managed private cloud-as-a-service

Published 27 Jan 2020 11:50 CET | World
Cisco and IBM have together introduced a Managed Private Cloud-as-a-service for x86, powered by Cisco's Unified Computing System ...

Cisco announces six golf players as global brand ambassadors
Published 16 Jan 2020 10:05 CET | World
Cisco entered partnerships with six professional golfers on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour who will serve as its global brand ...

Cisco acquires Exablaze for ultra low latency networking
Published 17 Dec 2019 08:56 CET | World
Cisco announced the acquisition of Exablaze, a privately held, Australia-based designer and manufacturer of network devices aimed ...

Cisco unveils plans to 'build a new internet' with unified silicon, disaggregated platforms
Published 12 Dec 2019 08:58 CET | World
Cisco has unveiled its plans for "building a new internet" for the next decade, based around its own unified silicon architecture ...

Cisco loses two senior VPs
Published 10 Dec 2019 09:47 CET | World
Two senior vice presidents are leaving Cisco Systems, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reports. Frank Palumbo has left his ...

Cisco sees revenues turning lower after 2% growth in October quarter
Published 14 Nov 2019 09:04 CET | World
Cisco reported revenue from continuing operations up 2 percent to USD 13.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter to October. That ...

Cisco announces new products, incentives to target small businesses
Published 07 Nov 2019 12:39 CET | World
Cisco announced new marketing and partner incentives designed to target small businesses. At its partner event in Las Vegas, the ...





Related Info

Cisco names AMD CEO Su to board
28 Jan | World | News
Cisco upgrades Webex assistant, adds entry-level videoconferencing platform
28 Jan | World | News
Cisco teams up with IBM on managed private cloud-as-a-service
27 Jan | World | News
Cisco announces six golf players as global brand ambassadors
16 Jan | World | News
Cisco acquires Exablaze for ultra low latency networking
17 Dec 2019 | World | News
Cisco unveils plans to 'build a new internet' with unified silicon, disaggregated platforms
12 Dec 2019 | World | News
Cisco loses two senior VPs
10 Dec 2019 | World | News
Cisco sees revenues turning lower after 2% growth in October quarter
14 Nov 2019 | World | News
Cisco announces new products, incentives to target small businesses
7 Nov 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Feb Veon Q4 2019
14 Feb Ice Group Q4 2019
14 Feb Net Insight Q4 2019
18 Feb Smartone H1 results
18 Feb Hrvatski Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Magyar Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Ceva Q4 2019
18 Feb TiVo Q4 2019
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2019
19 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2019
19 Feb Gilat Satellite Networks Q4 2019
19 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
19 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2019
19 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2019
19 Feb Spark H1 results
19 Feb CyrusOne Q4 2019
19 Feb OTE Q4 2019
19 Feb Dish Network Q4 2019
19 Feb Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020
20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb Fitbit Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now