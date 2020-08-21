Dazn considering ways to raise money, as much as USD 1 bln - report

Sports streaming service Dazn is looking at ways to raise new funding, either through a stock-market listing or divestment of assets, namely of its Japanese business, Bloomberg reported, citing a number of anonymous sources close to the matter. The company is looking to bring in as much as USD 1 billion, one source said.
Dazn has spoken to a number of advisers about the matter and is in the early stages of considering an initial public offering. It is also in talks about going public with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. These raise money on the public markets in order to make a purchase within a set period of time. All deliberations are at an early stage, and no final decision has yet been made.
Bloomberg noted that the company last year asked an adviser about how it could raise at least USD 500 million but was forced to change all plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dazn’s service can be canceled monthly, leaving it more exposed to sudden sports shutdowns.
Dazn acting CEO James Rushton told staff this month the company should return to its pre-covid subscriber levels by the fourth quarter, sources said.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions