Dazn secures domestic Serie A rights, to air games on TIMvision

Monday 29 March 2021 | 09:17 CET | News
Sports streaming platform Dazn has finally acquired the domestic rights to air Italy's top-tier Serie A football league for the 2021-24 cycle, including 7 out of 10 exclusive games per matchweek. Dazn outbid Sky with an offer of around EUR 2.5 billion (EUR 840 million a season) compared to Sky Italia's bid of EUR 2.25 million, with the satellite operator expected to land the rights to air 3 games per matchday on a non-exclusive basis. Sky and Dazn are the current holders of the domestic Serie A rights, having paid EUR 973 million per season for the 2018-2021 cycle back in 2018. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Dazn / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
