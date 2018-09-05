Edition: International
Wireless

Deutsche Telekom reaches 40 mln people with 5G coverage

Monday 27 July 2020 | 15:55 CET | News

Deutsche Telekom announced that its 5G network has reached 40 million people in Germany. This means that half of the population can surf with the new mobile technology. Over 3,000 towns and municipalities received 5G after the company upgraded a further 18,000 antennas in recent weeks. In the coming weeks, Bremen and Dortmund, among other places, will receive high-speed 5G. 

Deutsche Telekom uses spectrum on the 2.1 GHz band to supply as many people as possible with 5G. This band enables a long-range reach and increased speed. In rural areas, customers can surf at up to 225 Mbps, while in cities the network reaches 600-800 Mbps speeds at its peak. 

With the 3.6 GHz frequency band, the network offers more speed and capacity. Antennas on this band achieve transmission rates of up to 1 Gbps. The company uses both the 2.1 GHz and 3.6 GHz frequency bands for the 5G rollout. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

