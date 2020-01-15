Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom seeks JV investors to build fibre network in Austria - report

Monday 29 November 2021 | 16:57 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom is looking to form a joint venture in Austria to build up the fibre network, Handelsblatt reports. Both parties in the JV would contribute EUR 150 million each, the newspaper reported citing financial and corporate sources familiar with the plans. Including debt, the joint venture could be valued at around EUR 1 billion.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Austria
