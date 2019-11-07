Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Deutsche Telekom tops FY forecasts, sees further growth in 2020

Wednesday 19 February 2020 | 08:25 CET | News

Deutsche Telekom reported results for 2019 ahead of expectations and forecast further growth in 2020. Annual revenues increased 6.4 percent to EUR 80.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDA after leases improved 7.2 percent to EUR 24.7 billion, led by growth at T-Mobile US. Adjusted net profit rose 8.9 percent to EUR 4.9 billion, and free cash flow was up 15.9 percent to EUR 7.0 billion.

For 2020, the German operator forecast revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA up around 3 percent to EUR 25.5 billion, including EUR 13.9 billion outside the US. All segments are expected to contribute to growth, the same as in 2019. Free cash flow is estimated to increase to EUR 8.0 billion. 

Cash capex, before spectrum investments, also was higher than forecast in 2019, at EUR 13.1 billion, a 7.6 percent increase over 2018. The increase was due to the accelerated 5G build-out in the US, the company said. Spending is expected down slightly to EUR 13.0 billion in 2020, with the US stable at EUR 7.8 billion. 

The operator also grew to 3.3 million fibre homes passed in Europe, completed its FTTC build in Germany and expanded to 28 million premises with supervectoring at up to 250 Mbps. The all-IP migration was completed in the consumer market in Germany and is expected finished in the B2B segment by end-2020. In the rest of Europe, 91 percent of lines were moved to IP, up 9 percent points over the year. 

Nearly 10 mln FMC customers

In terms of customers, the group ended the year with 9.6 million Magenta Eins subscribers taking both fixed and mobile services, up by 2 million from 2018. Mobile postpaid subscribers increased by 2.4 million in Europe to 58.0 million at year-end, and the US business grew by a total 6.4 million customers to 86.0 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's growth strengthened, with revenues up 5.4 percent to EUR 21.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA growing 8.2 percent to EUR 6.0 billion. Revenue growth reached 1.0 percent in Germany, 7.7 percent in the US, 3.0 percent in the rest of Europe and 0.2 percent at Systems Solutions. On an organic basis, adjusted EBITDA after leases rose 16.8 percent at Systems Solutions, 4.7 percent in the US, 3.1 percent in Europe and 2.4 percent in Germany. 

Telekom confirmed the dividend will be reduced to EUR 0.60 per share from EUR 0.70 for 2018. It aims to pay at least the same for this year. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / T-Mobile US
Countries: Europe / Germany / United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica Deutschland meets FY targets on mobile customers up 2.4%
Published 19 Feb 2020 10:44 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland said that it has met its targets for 2019. Underlying revenues grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in Q4 to EUR ...

Deutsche Telekom grows German EBITDA and revenues on broadband expansion
Published 19 Feb 2020 09:40 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom recorded a 1.0 percent increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of last year in Germany to EUR 5.66 billion, ...

T-Mobile US pushes revenues, adjusted EBITDA to record levels in Q4
Published 07 Feb 2020 09:33 CET | United States
T-Mobile US reported record revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and gave guidance for higher financials in 2020, ...

Deutsche Telekom lowers dividend on spectrum costs, sees higher FY EBITDA
Published 07 Nov 2019 08:28 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom has increased its outlook for full-year EBITDA, after improved results across its business in the first nine ...





Related Info

Telefonica Deutschland meets FY targets on mobile customers up 2.4%
10:44 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom grows German EBITDA and revenues on broadband expansion
09:40 | Germany | News
T-Mobile US pushes revenues, adjusted EBITDA to record levels in Q4
7 Feb | United States | News
Deutsche Telekom lowers dividend on spectrum costs, sees higher FY EBITDA
7 Nov 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2019
19 Feb CyrusOne Q4 2019
19 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2019
19 Feb Ribbon Communications Q4 2019
19 Feb Gilat Satellite Networks Q4 2019
19 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
19 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2019
19 Feb OTE Q4 2019
19 Feb Spark H1 results
19 Feb Dish Network Q4 2019
19 Feb Technicolor Capital Markets Day
19 Feb Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020
20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb Interdigital Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Windstream Q4
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb EchoStar Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb Fitbit Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
21 Feb Proximus Q4 2019
21 Feb Megacable Q4 2019
21 Feb Digi Communications FY results
21 Feb TDS, US Cellular Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now