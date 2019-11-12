Edition: International
Disney+ officially available across Latin America, launches 70 local productions

Wednesday 18 November 2020 | 09:16 CET | News
The Walt Disney Company announced the official launch of its Disney+ video streaming service across Latin America and the Caribbean, over a year after it debuted in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. The company said the platform is now the exclusive home in Latin America for all the available content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, including globally-launched Original titles, as well as a collection of local productions. 

The Disney+ Original catalogue features over 40 series, movies, shorts and original documentaries, including Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, a new live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp and future Marvel productions including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney also revealed that 70 local productions are currently being developed by and for the streaming platform by renowned production companies from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

The company is offering a free 7-day trial of the service for a time-limited period, with most subscribers paying around USD 6 a month or USD 60 a year, rising to USD 7.49 a month or USD 74.99 a year in Uruguay.

Disney recently reported that it had attracted 73.7 million subscribers to the streaming platform by the end of September, up from 57.5 million three months earlier, placing the service almost four years ahead of its planned growth schedule. Disney+ was launched in the Netherlands, Canada and the US a year ago and has since expanded to around 30 different territories before the latest rollout.


 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / National Geographic / The Walt Disney Company
Countries: Caribbean / Latin America
