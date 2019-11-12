Disney+ officially available across Latin America, launches 70 local productions

The Disney+ Original catalogue features over 40 series, movies, shorts and original documentaries, including Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, a new live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp and future Marvel productions including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney also revealed that 70 local productions are currently being developed by and for the streaming platform by renowned production companies from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.
The company is offering a free 7-day trial of the service for a time-limited period, with most subscribers paying around USD 6 a month or USD 60 a year, rising to USD 7.49 a month or USD 74.99 a year in Uruguay.
Disney recently reported that it had attracted 73.7 million subscribers to the streaming platform by the end of September, up from 57.5 million three months earlier, placing the service almost four years ahead of its planned growth schedule. Disney+ was launched in the Netherlands, Canada and the US a year ago and has since expanded to around 30 different territories before the latest rollout.
