Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Eir partners with InfraVia to accelerate fibre network roll-out

Friday 28 January 2022 | 09:43 CET | News
Irish telecoms company Eir has signed a deal with private equity company InfraVia Capital Partners to establish a wholesale fibre broadband network partnership. InfraVia will take a 49 percent stake in a new Eir subsidiary, Fibre Networks Ireland.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Eir / Fibre Networks Ireland
Countries: Ireland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

ComReg abandons NBI pricing proposals for Eir civil engineering access
Published 14 Dec 2021 21:14 CET | Ireland
Irish telecoms regulator ComReg has dropped plans for National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to use Eir poles and ducts at a cheaper ...

Eir ends quarter with 823,000 fibre broadband customers
Published 24 Nov 2021 10:49 CET | Ireland
Irish telecoms company Eir has reported revenue of EUR 302 million for the third quarter, up by 1 percent or EUR 4 million ...

Eir seeking financial partner for fibre network roll-out - report
Published 25 Oct 2021 14:43 CET | Ireland
Eir is panning to sell almost half of its fibre network in Ireland, in a deal that could raise more than EUR 1 billion, reports ...

Liberty Global forms JV with InfraVia Capital to build FTTH networks in Germany
Published 24 Sep 2021 09:32 CET | Germany
Liberty Global Ventures, the investment arm of cable group Liberty Global, has set up a joint venture with private equity firm ...

Eir ends Q4 with 819,000 fibre broadband customers, as revenue jumps 10%
Published 03 Sep 2021 10:22 CET | Ireland
Irish telecoms company Eir has reported revenue up 10 percent or EUR 31 million to EUR 331 million for the fourth quarter to 30 ...

Eir expands planned fibre roll-out by 200,000 homes to 84% of Ireland
Published 11 Aug 2021 06:53 CET | Ireland
Eir announced plans to expand its Gigabit Fibre network roll-out to include the upgrade of a further 200,000 homes and businesses ...

Iliad closes fibre infrastructure deal with Infravia

Published 02 Mar 2020 10:06 CET | France
Iliad and infrastructure investor Infravia have completed the creation of the joint venture announced in September 2019. As part ...





Related Info

ComReg abandons NBI pricing proposals for Eir civil engineering access
14 Dec 2021 | Ireland | News
Eir ends quarter with 823,000 fibre broadband customers
24 Nov 2021 | Ireland | News
Eir seeking financial partner for fibre network roll-out - report
25 Oct 2021 | Ireland | News
Liberty Global forms JV with InfraVia Capital to build FTTH networks in Germany
24 Sep 2021 | Germany | News
Eir ends Q4 with 819,000 fibre broadband customers, as revenue jumps 10%
3 Sep 2021 | Ireland | News
Eir expands planned fibre roll-out by 200,000 homes to 84% of Ireland
11 Aug 2021 | Ireland | News
Iliad closes fibre infrastructure deal with Infravia
2 Mar 2020 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
28 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
31 Jan KPN Q4 2021
31 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
31 Jan Cirrus Logic Q3
31 Jan NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021
31 Jan Harmonic Q4
01 Feb Tele2 Q4
01 Feb Vantage Towers fiscal Q3
01 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
01 Feb A10 Networks Q4
01 Feb EA fiscal Q3
01 Feb Alphabet Q4 2021
01 Feb Tele2 Q4 2021
01 Feb AudioCodes Q4 2021
02 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
02 Feb Meta Q4 2021
02 Feb Spotify Q4 2021
02 Feb Maxlinear Q4 2021
02 Feb Cognizant Q4 2021
02 Feb 8x8 Q3
02 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
02 Feb Sony fiscal Q2
02 Feb Netgear Q4 2021
02 Feb Qorvo fiscal Q3
02 Feb T-Mobile US Q4
02 Feb A10 Networks Investor Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now