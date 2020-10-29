Edition: International
Liberty Global forms JV with InfraVia Capital to build FTTH networks in Germany

Friday 24 September 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Liberty Global Ventures, the investment arm of cable group Liberty Global, has set up a joint venture with private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners to build FTTH networks in Germany. The venture will initially target small number of municipalities in Germany and potentially continue with investments in a second phase if targets are met. The companies each own a 50 percent stake in the JV, which remains subject to regulatory approval.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Liberty Global / Unitymedia
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Related

Deutsche Telekom CTO sees FTTH available for 10 mln households by 2024
Published 22 Sep 2021 08:51 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom confirmed plans to connect ten million households to the FTTH network by 2024. In a blog post, the company's CTO ...

German associations call on next govt to step up efforts to expand gigabit broadband

Published 08 Sep 2021 09:35 CET | Germany
German associations are calling on the next government to step up support for the further expansion of gigabit networks in the ...

Ezentis starts German fibre network build for Telefonica venture
Published 06 Sep 2021 12:55 CET | Germany
Network services provider Ezentis has started building fibre-optic networks in Germany. The Spanish company announced a turnkey ...

Deutsche Telekom says on track to build 1.2 mln fibre lines in Germany this year
Published 30 Aug 2021 16:48 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it's on track to meet its target for adding 1.2 million new connections to its fibre network in 2021. The ...

UBS Asset Management buys Luenecom to back fibre expansion in Northern Germany

Published 19 Aug 2021 10:41 CET | Germany
UBS Asset Management (UBS-AM) has announced the acquisition of Luenecom, an independent fibre-optic infrastructure operator in ...

GlobalConnect to market HomeNet brand nationwide in Germany

Published 19 Aug 2021 09:53 CET | Germany
Northern European fibre network provider GlobalConnect Group will offer fibre connections to private customers nationwide in ...

Virgin Media O2 to upgrade cable network to FTTP by 2028
Published 29 Jul 2021 10:56 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to upgrade its UK fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) by 2028. This investment ...

Germany to pass 29 million gigabit lines available by June
Published 11 May 2021 16:55 CET | Germany
Around 29.3 million gigabit connections will be available in Germany in mid-2021, up 5 percent or by 1.4 million connections ...

Tele Columbus receives takeover offer from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure
Published 21 Dec 2020 09:17 CET | Germany
German cable operator Tele Columbus has received a takeover offer from Kublai, a company sponsored by Morgan Stanley ...

Allianz plans EUR 700 mln investment in fibre projects

Published 13 Nov 2020 11:04 CET | Germany
Allianz Lebensversicherungs, the life insurer in the Allianz group, plans to invest over EUR 700 million of its clients' funds in ...

Deutsche Telekom plans JV with SK Telecom for 5G in-building solutions

Published 09 Nov 2020 16:26 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom is expanding its partnership with SK Telecom to form a joint venture on advanced 5G in-building solutions. Each ...

Telefonica confirms JV with Allianz for FTTH roll-out in Germany

Published 29 Oct 2020 11:16 CET | Germany
Telefonica said it has reached an agreement with Allianz to create a joint venture for building a FTTH network in Germany. The ...





