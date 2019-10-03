Edition: International
Wireless

Electronic Arts to acquire Glu Mobile for USD 2.1 billion

Tuesday 9 February 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
Electronic Arts announced a definitive agreement to acquire Glu Mobile for USD 2.1 billion in enterprise value. Glu stockholders will receive USD 12.50 in cash per share, representing a 36 percent premium to Glu's closing share price on 5 February. Upon closing, the acquisition will be immediately accretive to Electronic Arts' total net bookings, and is expected to grow underlying profitability beginning in its first year. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Electronic Arts / Glu Mobile
Countries: World
