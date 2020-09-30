Edition: International
Elisa deploys Nokia FP4 chipset to support 1 TB interface

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 09:42 CET | News
Nokia has declared the world's first 1 terabit clear-channel interface deployment on Elisa's network in a commercial trial, using the Nokia FP4 chipset. Elisa upgraded some of its Nokia 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) nodes with 1T interfaces running on the FP4 chipset. The FP4 terabit linecard supports two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying live traffic on Elisa's network.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Elisa / Nokia
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

