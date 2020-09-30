Edition: International
Wireless

Nokia, Elisa announce industrial private mobile network partnership

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
Nokia and Elisa have announced an alliance for industrial-grade private mobile network deployment in the Finnish business marketplace. They will collaborate closely on 5G private mobile offerings and market development to enable organisations in Finland to adopt Industry 4.0 products.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Elisa / Nokia
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

,

LTE

::: more

