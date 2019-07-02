Edition: International
Equinix inks new xScale joint venture deal with GIC

Monday 14 June 2021 | 10:58 CET | News
Equinix has inked a new limited liability partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which at close will bring the xScale data centre portfolio to over USD 6.9 billion across 32 facilities worldwide. This means the two firms have added USD 3.9 billion to expand the xScale programme. The deal is expected to close this year. GIC will then own an 80 percent equity interest in the future joint ventures, with Equinix holding the remaining 20 percent.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Equinix
Countries: World
