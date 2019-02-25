Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ericsson raises dividend 50% as profits improve, margins on track

Friday 24 January 2020 | 08:58 CET | News

Ericsson announced a 50 percent increase in its dividend to SEK 1.50 per share, after reporting full-year results it says are on track to meet its medium and long-term targets. For the fourth quarter, the company posted sales up 4 percent to SEK 66.4 billion, and the adjusted operating margin more than doubled to 9.7 percent, close to its target of 10 percent for 2020.

Adjusted for comparable scope and currency effects, quarterly sales rose 1 percent and annual sales were up 4 percent. 

Ericsson said a reduction in North America in Q4 due to uncertainty over the T-Mobile merger with Sprint was compensated by growth in other markets, primarily in the Middle East and North East Asia. The main Networks business posted an adjusted gross margin of 41.1 percent, similar to 41.0 percent a year ago, while the adjusted operating margin fell to 14.5 percent from 17.5 percent. 

Higher operating costs, lower results at Kathrein business

Ericsson blamed the lower margin at Networks on increased operating costs after the takeover of Kathrein's antenna operations and investments in R&D, digitalization, compliance and security. Costs will rise again in 2020 on continued investment in digitisation to improve productivity, but this won't jeopardise financial targets, the group said. 

The Kathrein operations saw "temporarily" lower production and sales in Q4, which had a negative impact on margins in the quarter. Ericsson expects a gradual improvement as the integration progresses and a new antenna portfolio is developed, however the business will have a negative contribution over the full-year 2020.

Ericsson said the Digital Services segment showed a positive result in Q4, excluding restructuring charges and despite a continued negative impact from the remaining critical projects (provisions of SEK 0.3 billion in Q4). It saw a strong
development in the market, driven by the momentum in 5G resulting in good sales growth in Packet Core and OSS. 

Net profit improves strongly

Ericsson's bottom line returned to a net profit of SEK 4.5 billion for the full year compared to a loss of SEK 6.5 billion a year ago on restructuring charges. Over the full year 2019, the profit reached SEK 1.9 billion, after the provisions to settle the corruption probe in the US

CEO Borje Ekholm said the resolution of the corruption case "highlights serious shortcomings in our otherwise proud history" and the company was fully focused on improving its compliance and ethics programme. "This work will not stop; our zero-tolerance policy requires constant oversight and renewal, and we are confident that we are on the right path," he said.

The increase in the dividend represents the management's confidence in the company delivering on its targets, Ekholm said. "Our focused strategy with increased investments in R&D combined with operational efficiency is paying off," the CEO said "We have regained technology leadership, recovered previously lost ground in several markets and improved the financial results." He added that Ericsson is a leader in 5G with 78 commercial 5G agreements with unique operators and 24 live 5G networks on four continents.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Kathrein
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ericsson verhoogt dividend 50% na winstverbetering, margeontwikkeling op schema
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:20 CET | World
Ericsson heeft tijdens de presentatie van de jaarresultaten bekend gemaakt dat het dividend met 50 procent verhoogd zal worden ...

Ericsson agrees USD 150 mln loan from NIB due 2025, some replaces credit due 2021
Published 23 Dec 2019 11:53 CET | World
Ericsson said that it has signed an agreement for a USD 150 million credit facility with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), ...

Ericsson pays over USD 1 bln to resolve bribery charges in the US
Published 09 Dec 2019 08:54 CET | World
Ericsson has agreed to pay USD 520.6 million and USD 458.4 million (plus pre-judgement interest of USD 81.5 million) to settle ...

Ericsson to invest over BRL 1 billion in new production line in Brazil
Published 26 Nov 2019 16:42 CET | Brazil
Initially, Ericsson will spend BRL 200 million to set up the new 5G assembly line in its factory in Sao Jose dos Campos near Sao ...

Ericsson sees 2.6 bln 5G subscriptions worldwide by end-2025
Published 25 Nov 2019 13:15 CET | World
Ericsson has published its November Mobility Report, saying that it expects the number of 5G subscriptions worldwide to reach 2.6 ...

Ericsson improves sales, margin targets as 5G roll-out takes off
Published 17 Oct 2019 08:45 CET | World
Ericsson has lifted its sales target for 2020 on a faster-than-expected expansion of the 5G market and said it also targets a ...

Ericsson takes provision of SEK 12 bln for fallout from US corruption probes
Published 26 Sep 2019 09:29 CET | United States
Ericsson said corruption investigations into the company by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of ...

Ericsson maintains organic growth at 7% in Q2, margins improve
Published 17 Jul 2019 09:01 CET | World
Ericsson maintained its organic sales growth at 7 percent in the second quarter, driven by a solid performance at its Networks ...

Ericsson acquires Kathrein's antenna, filters ops
Published 25 Feb 2019 09:17 CET | World
Ericsson has acquired the antenna and filters business of German antenna manufacturer Kathrein. No financial details were ...





Related Info

Ericsson verhoogt dividend 50% na winstverbetering, margeontwikkeling op schema
10:20 | World | News
Ericsson agrees USD 150 mln loan from NIB due 2025, some replaces credit due 2021
23 Dec 2019 | World | News
Ericsson pays over USD 1 bln to resolve bribery charges in the US
9 Dec 2019 | World | News
Ericsson to invest over BRL 1 billion in new production line in Brazil
26 Nov 2019 | Brazil | News
Ericsson sees 2.6 bln 5G subscriptions worldwide by end-2025
25 Nov 2019 | World | News
Ericsson improves sales, margin targets as 5G roll-out takes off
17 Oct 2019 | World | News
Ericsson takes provision of SEK 12 bln for fallout from US corruption probes
26 Sep 2019 | United States | News
Ericsson maintains organic growth at 7% in Q2, margins improve
17 Jul 2019 | World | News
Ericsson acquires Kathrein's antenna, filters ops
25 Feb 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
26 Jan Cisco Live
27 Jan Sprint fiscal Q3
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Dtac Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
29 Jan Qorvo fiscal Q3
29 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
29 Jan KPN Q4 2019
29 Jan Elisa Q4 results
29 Jan Cirrus Logic fiscal Q3
29 Jan Telenor Q4 2019
29 Jan Facebook Q4 2019
29 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
29 Jan AT&T Q4 2019
29 Jan Mellanox Q4 2019
29 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2019
29 Jan Telia Q4 2019
29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan Amazon Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now