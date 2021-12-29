Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ethiopia suspends tender for second telecom operator licence

Wednesday 29 December 2021 | 10:24 CET | News
Ethiopia has suspended its tender to license a second new telecoms operator. The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) said the process started in September was suspended after several prospective bidders requested a delay in the process. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ethio Telecom / Safaricom
Countries: Ethiopia
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Safaricom appoints managers for Ethiopia unit

Published 15 Dec 2021 11:12 CET | Kenya
The Safaricom-led consortium with a new licence in Ethiopia has appointed eight middle-level managers as it seeks to build a pool ...

Ethiopian regulator urges Safaricom to expedite roll-out despite conflict

Published 24 Nov 2021 10:48 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has called on Kenyan operator Safaricom to step up plans to launch commercial ...

Safaricom invests initial KES 67 bln in Ethiopian venture
Published 15 Nov 2021 09:49 CET | Ethiopia
Kenyan operator Safaricom is investing an initial KES 67 billion in Ethiopia for its new telecommunications partnership, The ...

US DFC delays USD 500 mln loan for Safaricom's Ethiopian entry over Tigray conflict
Published 29 Oct 2021 09:29 CET | Ethiopia
A US government agency has delayed the disbursement of a USD 500 million loan to finance the entry of a Safaricom-led consortium ...

Ethiopia calls for interest in second full-service telecom licence
Published 29 Sep 2021 10:02 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has published a request for proposals for its second new full-service ...





Related Info

Safaricom appoints managers for Ethiopia unit
15 Dec | Kenya | News
Ethiopian regulator urges Safaricom to expedite roll-out despite conflict
24 Nov | Ethiopia | News
Safaricom invests initial KES 67 bln in Ethiopian venture
15 Nov | Ethiopia | News
US DFC delays USD 500 mln loan for Safaricom's Ethiopian entry over Tigray conflict
29 Oct | Ethiopia | News
Ethiopia calls for interest in second full-service telecom licence
29 Sep | Ethiopia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Dec Telecompaper holiday
05 Jan CES
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now