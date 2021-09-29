Edition: International
Ethiopia calls for interest in second full-service telecom licence

Wednesday 29 September 2021 | 10:02 CET | News
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has published a request for proposals for its second new full-service telecommunications licence in Ethiopia. The country is inviting both international and national telecommunications companies to take part in the sealed bidding process.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ethio Telecom / Safaricom
Countries: Ethiopia
Related

Ethio Telecom prepares to launch international remittance service

Published 29 Sep 2021 10:56 CET | Ethiopia
Ethio Telecom is finalising preparations to launch international remittances via its Telebirr mobile money service, according to ...

Safaricom Ethiopia consortium agrees funding of new venture
Published 21 Sep 2021 09:34 CET | Ethiopia
Vodacom said it entered into definitive unconditional agreements together with the other consortium members on 10 September to ...

Ethiopia seeks bids for partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom
Published 14 Sep 2021 16:13 CET | Ethiopia
Ethiopia has released a request for proposal for the partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom, inviting proposals from interested ...

Safaricom Ethiopia recruits staff ahead of commercial launch
Published 03 Sep 2021 14:46 CET | Ethiopia
Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia  (Safaricom Ethiopia) has announced a nationwide staff recruitment drive and has presented ...

Ethiopian govt to upgrade Safaricom's licence to allow M-Pesa
Published 09 Aug 2021 10:33 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian government has cleared the way for Safaricom to introduce its M-Pesa service there, Business Daily reported. Balcha ...

Ethiopian govt to reopen bids for second telecoms licence, to include mobile money
Published 03 Aug 2021 10:27 CET | Ethiopia
Ethiopia will reopen bidding for its second telecoms operator licence in August, Reuters reported, citing two senior government ...

Safaricom-led consortium wins Ethiopian telecom licence for USD 850 mln
Published 24 May 2021 09:56 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has announced that it has awarded an operating licence to the consortium Global ...





