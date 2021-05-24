Edition: International
Safaricom-led consortium wins Ethiopian telecom licence for USD 850 mln

Monday 24 May 2021 | 09:56 CET | News
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has announced that it has awarded an operating licence to the consortium Global Partnership for Ethiopia, which is led by Safaricom and includes Vodafone, Vodacom, Sumitomo and UK development finance agency CDC Group. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the consortium won the licence after submitting a financial bid of USD 850 million.

Categories: General
Companies: Ethio Telecom / MTN / Safaricom / Sumitomo / Vodafone
Countries: Ethiopia
