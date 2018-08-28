Edition: International
EU agrees to extend 'roam like home' until 2032, lower wholesale rates

Thursday 9 December 2021 | 10:25 CET | News
The EU has reached an agreement on extending 'roam like at home' in the region until 2032. Under the political agreement reached by the European Parliament, Council and Commission, wholesale roaming rates also will fall steadily from 2022, taking the price of 1 GB of data down to EUR 1 in 2027. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Europe
