Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

EU report finds GDPR working, but more enforcement needed

Wednesday 24 June 2020 | 14:27 CET | News

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation is meeting most of its objectives, with the creation of a strong culture of data protection with enforceable rights, an evaluation of the regulation found. Two years after the landmark regulation took effect, the first major evaluation found that more work is needed still to ensure the rules are applied uniformly across the EU and cross-border cases are handled more efficiently. 

In a statement on the evaluation report, the European Commission praised the GDPR as a "reference point around the world" for a high level of personal data protection. In addition to strengthening citizens' rights and raising their awareness on key elements of digital services, the regulation is creating a new governance culture among businesses, the Commission noted. Some companies have started to compete based on the high level of data protection provided, and concepts such as privacy by design are inspiring new forms of innovation. 

The main challenge since the GDPR took effect in 2018 has been enforcement. Most national data protection regulators have needed a big increase in staff and budgets in order to handle the jump in GDPR-related complaints and investigations. Overall, there has been a 42 percent increase in staff and 49 percent rise in budgets for all national data protection authorities together in the EU between 2016 and 2019. However, there are still "stark differences" across the member states, the report found. 

The national authorities are also struggling with the 'one-stop shop' concept, which allows companies operating in multiple countries to answer to a single national regulator where they are based. Only 79 decisions had been issued in such cross-border cases as of the end of 2019. In particular, the Irish regulator has come under fire for its slow investigation of complaints against big multinationals such as Facebook and Google. The handling of cross-border cases "calls for a more efficient and harmonised approach and an effective use of all tools provided in the GDPR for the data protection authorities to cooperate," the Commission said. 

The European Data Protection Supervisor, which helps coordinate EU policy on data protection, said it agreed with the Commission's positive evaluation, while noting that the "consistent and efficient enforcement of the GDPR remains a priority". The EDPS called for more "solidarity" among countries and said it supported the idea of setting up a pool of experts that can help national authorities when they are dealing with complex and demanding cases. 

Additional evaluations of the GDPR will be conducted every four years going forward. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Irish regulator progresses in GDPR cases against Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook
Published 25 May 2020 08:55 CET | Europe
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced it's making progress on investigations into major social media companies ...

Noyb.eu files formal GDPR complaint against Google
Published 14 May 2020 14:53 CET | Europe
Austria-based non-profit organiation Noyb said it filed a formal GDPR complaint against Google with the Austrian data protection ...

EU privacy law reaches over EUR 114 mln in fines after 20 months
Published 21 Jan 2020 10:37 CET | Europe
EU countries have issued a total of just over EUR 114 million in fines for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation ...

German privacy chief says GDPR enforcement top priority in 2020

Published 09 Jan 2020 11:31 CET | Europe
The German Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (BfDI) said that the regulator's primary goal in ...

Microsoft gives cloud customers greater control over personal data after EU concerns
Published 18 Nov 2019 10:47 CET | Europe
Microsoft has announced changes to its privacy policy for customers using online services, following concerns from the Dutch ...

Swedish data authority co-chairs European working group on harmonising GDPR breach penalties
Published 11 Jul 2019 14:51 CET | Europe
The Swedish Data Inspection Authority said it has been named joint chair with its UK and Dutch counterparts of the European Data ...





Related Info

Irish regulator progresses in GDPR cases against Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook
25 May | Europe | News
Noyb.eu files formal GDPR complaint against Google
14 May | Europe | News
EU privacy law reaches over EUR 114 mln in fines after 20 months
21 Jan | Europe | News
German privacy chief says GDPR enforcement top priority in 2020
9 Jan | Europe | News
Microsoft gives cloud customers greater control over personal data after EU concerns
18 Nov 2019 | Europe | News
Swedish data authority co-chairs European working group on harmonising GDPR breach penalties
11 Jul 2019 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
24 Jun Blackberry fiscal Q1
24 Jun TPG EGM on Vodafone merger
24 Jun OTE AGM
24 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
26 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q1
29 Jun Micron Technology fiscal Q3
30 Jun SmartCom Summit 2020
30 Jun Ordina AGM
30 Jun Liberty Global AGM
30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now