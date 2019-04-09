Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Irish watchdog investigating Instagram's handling of children's personal data

Monday 19 October 2020 | 09:26 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!
Ireland's data protection agency has launched a probe into Facebook-owned Instagram after complaints that the image-sharing platform exposed the details of millions of children, reports The Telegraph. The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) of Ireland, the chief European data watchdog, decided to begin two separate inquiries after receiving complaints that Instagram made the email addresses and phone numbers of users under 18 public. If the platform is found to have broken privacy laws, the Irish regulator has the power to fine it billions of dollars, added the report.

David Stier, a US data scientist who first discovered the loophole, estimates that as many as 5 million children had personal details exposed when they switched from a personal to a business setting to receive statistics on how popular their photos and videos were. No proof is required that the user actually runs a company, meaning personal contact details such as phone numbers and email addresses were publicly displayed on their profile, allowing anybody to contact the children outside of the app.

In addition, until last year the information was also included in the underlying code when using Instagram on a web browser, allowing anyone to automatically “scrape” the contact details en masse, said the report. Although Instagram’s minimum age for an account is 13, the platform does not strictly verify ages, and more than 1 in 5 children between 8 and 12 in the UK use it, according to Ofcom.

The Irish watchdog launched its investigations in late September and will first of all look into whether the app has the necessary safeguards to securely process users' data, particularly in regard to child users. It will then examine whether Instagram is following the relevant data protection rules over its profile and account settings. 

The DPC subsequently confirmed the launch of the two statutory inquiries, saying it had been “actively monitoring complaints received from individuals in this area and has identified potential concerns in relation to the processing of children’s personal data on Instagram which require further examination.”

Ireland is home to the European headquarters of several US technology firms, with the DPC currently the EU’s lead regulator under the “One Stop Shop” for General Data Protection Regulation introduced in 2018. Under that regime, regulators have the power to impose penalties of up to 4 percent of a company’s global revenue, equivalent to around EUR 5.7 billion in Facebook’s case.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Instagram
Countries: Europe / Ireland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Irish privacy regulator tells Facebook to stop EU-US data transfers

Published 10 Sep 2020 09:18 CET | Europe
Ireland's Data Protection Commission has told Facebook to suspend transfers of data on EU customers to the US, people familiar ...

Noyb files privacy complaints over 100 European companies still sharing data with Google, Facebook
Published 18 Aug 2020 13:54 CET | Europe
Telecom operators Tele2, Free Mobile and Fastweb are among the over 100 companies facing complaints from the privacy rights group ...

EU report finds GDPR working, but more enforcement needed
Published 24 Jun 2020 14:27 CET | Europe
The EU's General Data Protection Regulation is meeting most of its objectives, with the creation of a strong culture of data ...

EU looks into how Google, Facebook collecting data
Published 03 Dec 2019 09:39 CET | Europe
The EU competition authorities are investigating Google's collection of data, the European Commission confirmed to Reuters. It's ...

Facebook to explain to users how personal data used after EU pressure
Published 09 Apr 2019 14:39 CET | Europe
Facebook has agreed to change its terms and conditions to make it more clear to users of the social network how it uses their ...





Related Info

Irish privacy regulator tells Facebook to stop EU-US data transfers
10 Sep | Europe | News
Noyb files privacy complaints over 100 European companies still sharing data with Google, Facebook
18 Aug | Europe | News
EU report finds GDPR working, but more enforcement needed
24 Jun | Europe | News
EU looks into how Google, Facebook collecting data
3 Dec 2019 | Europe | News
Facebook to explain to users how personal data used after EU pressure
9 Apr 2019 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct 6G Symposium
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now