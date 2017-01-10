Edition: International
EU states agree reform of telecom privacy rules after 4 years of negotiations

Wednesday 10 February 2021 | 15:51 CET | News
The EU states have reached a compromise on reforming the ePrivacy directive, which covers privacy protection over communications networks. Work to reform the directive from 2002 started four years ago, in an attempt to extend the provisions to new forms of communication over the internet and mobile apps. Telecom operators said they support the underlying principle of confidentiality of communications, but want to ensure they are on a level regulatory footing with OTT services.

Categories: General
Companies: Apple / European Commission / Google
Countries: Europe
Related

EU mobile operators reject latest proposal to reform ePrivacy regulation
Published 06 Nov 2020 10:09 CET | Europe
The European mobile industry has criticised the latest proposal to reform the EU's ePrivacy regulation, which covers privacy of ...

EU privacy regulators back plan to use telecom data to track coronavirus
Published 26 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Europe
The European Data Protection Supervisor has backed the European Commission's plans to collect anonymised data from telecom ...

EU member states fail to agree on ePrivacy rules
Published 25 Nov 2019 10:55 CET | Europe
EU member states have failed to agree on the scope of the proposed ePrivacy directive at a meeting of the Permanent ...

Industry groups call on EU to reconsider ePrivacy proposal
Published 09 Oct 2019 14:55 CET | Europe
A total of 61 European trade associations, including EuroISPA, have published an open letter urging EU Member States to ask the ...

EU states delay vote on ePrivacy reform
Published 22 Nov 2018 11:00 CET | Europe
EU telecom ministers will not vote on the ePrivacy reform at their next meeting in December. This means the new directive is ...

EDPS calls for urgent adoption of new ePrivacy law
Published 19 Oct 2018 14:43 CET | Europe
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has called for urgent adoption of the reform of European ePrivacy regulation first ...

ETNO welcomes Austrian draft on ePrivacy regulation
Published 13 Jul 2018 12:56 CET | Europe
EU telecom operators have welcomed a new draft of the ePrivacy regulation proposed by the Austrian presidency of the EU to ...

EU telcos call for easier data processing under ePrivacy reform
Published 30 May 2018 15:12 CET | Europe
The EU's biggest telecom operators have reiterated a call for the proposed reform of the ePrivacy regulation to bring the rules ...

French operators join group demanding changes to ePrivacy rules
Published 08 Mar 2018 11:48 CET | France
Bouygues Telecom, Orange and SFR have joined a group of 50 companies and associations urging European and national policy-makers ...

EU justice committee passes amended ePrivacy directive
Published 19 Oct 2017 15:33 CET | Europe
The European Parliament's Civil liberties, Justice and Home affairs Committee (LIBE) has approved the revised ePrivacy directive. ...

EU privacy regulators extend support to ePrivacy reforms
Published 11 Apr 2017 10:09 CET | Europe
The EU's national data protection regulators have adopted a largely positive response to the European Commission's proposed ...

EC issues draft ePrivacy rules for all digital providers

Published 10 Jan 2017 14:59 CET | Europe
The European Commission has published its proposal to update laws on the confidentiality and security of electronic ...





