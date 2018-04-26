Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

EU privacy regulators back plan to use telecom data to track coronavirus

Thursday 26 March 2020 | 09:30 CET | News
The European Data Protection Supervisor has backed the European Commission's plans to collect anonymised data from telecom operators to help track developments in the coronavirus crisis. The EDPS said the plans do not violate EU data protection laws. The EDPB earlier expressed a similar stance, saying national legislation on the matter is also possible. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

VodafoneZiggo, KPN prepared to share data with EC to combat coronavirus
Published 26 Mar 2020 09:32 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo, KPN and other companies have said they could share user data if this could help combat the coronavirus, but only ...

Slovakia plans law to allow use of telecom data to monitor quarantine
Published 24 Mar 2020 15:14 CET | Slovakia
The Slovak government will approve a law allowing state institutions to use data from telecommunications operators to ensure ...

Orange details action plan to meet increased bandwidth usage during pandemic
Published 24 Mar 2020 12:24 CET | France
Orange said that it is mobilising all means necessary to avoid disruption for its consumer and business customers around the ...

Belgian telecom operators join 'data against corona' task force
Published 23 Mar 2020 10:07 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government announced the formation of a 'data against corona task force', in order to make use of data from telecom ...

SK Telecom to provide big data-based real-time floating population analysis service for Gyeongbuk Police to contain covid-19 spread
Published 23 Mar 2020 07:16 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced it will provide Geovision, a big data-based real-time floating population analysis ...

BT talks with UK govt about using mobile user data to track coronavirus spread
Published 20 Mar 2020 11:46 CET | United Kingdom
BT is in talks with the government about using EE phone location and usage data to map the movements of members of the public to ...

US govt in talks with Google, FB, Apple on using location data to fight coronavirus
Published 18 Mar 2020 15:21 CET | United States
The US government is in talks with tech companies and health experts about using anonymous location data from mobile phones to ...

Deutsche Telekom provides Robert Koch Institute with anonymised customer data to contain spread of Covid-19
Published 18 Mar 2020 09:10 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom has started to provide data about its customers to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) to help contain the spread of ...





Related Info

VodafoneZiggo, KPN prepared to share data with EC to combat coronavirus
26 Mar | Netherlands | News
Slovakia plans law to allow use of telecom data to monitor quarantine
24 Mar | Slovakia | News
Orange details action plan to meet increased bandwidth usage during pandemic
24 Mar | France | News
Belgian telecom operators join 'data against corona' task force
23 Mar | Belgium | News
SK Telecom to provide big data-based real-time floating population analysis service for Gyeongbuk Police to contain covid-19 spread
23 Mar | Korea, Republic of | News
BT talks with UK govt about using mobile user data to track coronavirus spread
20 Mar | United Kingdom | News
US govt in talks with Google, FB, Apple on using location data to fight coronavirus
18 Mar | United States | News
Deutsche Telekom provides Robert Koch Institute with anonymised customer data to contain spread of Covid-19
18 Mar | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Mar iQiyi Q4 2019
27 Mar Secureworks Q4 2019
31 Mar BlackBerry fiscal Q4
31 Mar Xiaomi FY results
31 Mar Lyse FY results
31 Mar Tele Columbus Q4 2019
31 Mar FCC meeting
31 Mar Ericsson AGM
31 Mar Proximus strategy update
31 Mar Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2019 Q4
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
02 Apr Telia AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now