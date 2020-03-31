Edition: International
Wireless

European Commission calls for common EU approach to Covid-19 tracing apps, location data

Wednesday 8 April 2020 | 14:55 CET | News
The European Commission has called on the 27 EU member states to adopt a common approach in the use of mobile apps and network location data to fight the coronavirus. It aims to have a 'toolbox' available by 15 April to support the use of such data.

Related

Dutch govt to use apps against coronavirus outbreak
Published 08 Apr 2020 11:37 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch government said that some apps will be released over the coming weeks to help keep the coronavirus under control. The ...

EU privacy regulators to develop guidance on using location data to track covid-19
Published 08 Apr 2020 09:20 CET | Europe
The European Data Protection Board plans to develop guidance for governments and researchers planning to use personal data in ...

Facebook intros new tools to help health researchers track, combat covid-19

Published 07 Apr 2020 12:53 CET | United States
As part of its Data for Good programme, Facebook has announced it is offering maps on population movement that researchers and ...

SFR provides Covid-19 researchers with localisation data from mobile network
Published 06 Apr 2020 12:42 CET | France
French operator SFR said that it has supplied aggregated and anonymised location data to two research teams to help them forecast ...

Telia wins 3-month contract to provide Finnish govt with Big Data to monitor coronavirus spread
Published 03 Apr 2020 13:47 CET | Finland
Telia Finland said it has agreed to provide the Finnish government with a tailored geographic information service for three ...

Google releases location data charts to track movement during Covid-19 pandemic
Published 03 Apr 2020 10:48 CET | World
Google has started publishing country reports with location data on its users, to help authorities track the spread of the ...

Dutch privacy watchdog says law needed to use telecom data for virus tracking
Published 02 Apr 2020 14:38 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch government may use the location data collected on Dutch people by telecom networks in the fight against the ...

Most Irish people willing to share personal data to beat pandemic - survey
Published 02 Apr 2020 10:55 CET | Ireland
The majority of Irish people (87%) would be prepared to share their personal data and medical records to help stop the ...

Vodafone joins European researchers to develop coronavirus tracing app
Published 02 Apr 2020 09:35 CET | Europe
Rsearchers from several European countries have united to develop an app to track people with the coronavirus that respects EU ...

NHS set to launch close contact tracing app for coronavirus carriers
Published 01 Apr 2020 11:50 CET | United Kingdom
The NHS is working on a smartphone app to trace the close contacts of coronavirus (Covid-19) carriers and tell them to ...

King's College London launches app to track coronavirus symptoms
Published 27 Mar 2020 11:02 CET | United Kingdom
King's College London has launched a new app to track symptoms related to coronavirus (Covid-19). The app allows anyone to ...

EU privacy regulators back plan to use telecom data to track coronavirus
Published 26 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Europe
The European Data Protection Supervisor has backed the European Commission's plans to collect anonymised data from telecom ...

Poland govt reports 10,000 active users of quarantine app compared with 72,000 downloads
Published 25 Mar 2020 14:15 CET | Poland
The Polish Ministry of Digitisation has announced that more than 10,000 people are currently actively using the application Home ...

Russian govt wants mobile operators to track people who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients
Published 25 Mar 2020 12:59 CET | Russian Federation
The Russian government has obliged the Ministry of Communications to coordinate the design of a system to track people who have ...

Oxford university team helps Europe explore coronavirus contact tracing app
Published 17 Mar 2020 15:16 CET | Europe
Researchers at Oxford University are helping several European governments, including the UK, explore the feasibility of ...

Israel approves emergency measure to track mobile phones of people infected with coronavirus
Published 17 Mar 2020 09:43 CET | Israel
Israel plans to use mobile data to retrace the steps of those infected with covid-19 (coronavirus) and identify others who should ...





