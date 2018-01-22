Edition: International
EU updates NIS directive to tighten security in vital sectors

Wednesday 16 December 2020 | 16:34 CET | News
The European Commission has presented plans for a new cybersecurity strategy for the EU. The plans include a reform of the Network and Information Systems directive in order to expand the critical services covered by tighter security obligations. The Commission also calls for greater coordination among the EU states and more international cooperation. The strategy for securing 5G networks is expected to be in place by Q2 2021. 

