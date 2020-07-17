Edition: International
EU plans joint cyber unit in Brussels to respond to large-scale attacks

Wednesday 23 June 2021 | 14:56 CET | News
The European Commission has proposed creating a Joint Cyber Unit for the EU. The permanent body would coordinate responses to large cyber-attacks and assist in prevention and recovery. EU members would be expected to contribute operational expertise and resources, with funding coming from the Commission's Digital Europe programme. 

Categories: General
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe
