Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Facebook records strong engagement though slower growth in Q1

Thursday 30 April 2020 | 09:45 CET | News

Facebook reported more engagement on its social network as people were confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in strong growth metrics but the company cautioned that some of this engagement should lessen in the future as in-place restrictions ease. Revenues went up in the quarter but growth was affected by less demand for advertising, plus a related decline in the pricing of ads. The company will therefore give no specific guidance for the second quarter, just a “snapshot” of how it is faring so far. 

Revenues for the quarter lifted 18 percent from the year before to USD 17.737 billion, the operating profit leaped to USD 5.893 billion from 3.317 billion while the net profit doubled to USD 4.902 billion from 2.429 billion, with diluted earnings per share going to USD 1.71 from 0.85. Total costs and expenses went 1 percent higher to USD 11.844 million while the tax rate just about halved to 16 percent from 30 percent. 

The number of daily active users increased 11 percent year-on-year to 1.73 billion in March, from 1.666 billion in the previous quarter. Monthly active users rose 10 percent in the year to 2.60 billion, just ahead of the 2.50 billion recorded in Q4. 

The 'family' of services - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - attracted around 2.36 billion per day on average in March, up 12 percent year-on-year, and from 2.26 billion in Q4. Per month, the number went to 2.99 billion, up 11 percent from the year earlier, and from 2.89 billion quarter-on-quarter. 

Facebook had a cash position of USD 60.29 billion at end March. The company noted its recent agreement to invest USD 5.7 billion in Reliance’s Jio Platforms, saying it has paid the USD 5.0 billion settlement amount due. Heacount advanced 28 percent from the year before to 48,268. 

April "snapshot"

Looking more closely at the effects of the covid-19 epidemic and at Q2 so far, Facebook noted that ad spend recovered somewhat in the first three weeks of April from its initial steep fall in March. Ad revenue in April has so far been flat year-on-year, compared to 17 percent year-on-year growth in Q1. The April trend reflects general weakness especially in those areas in the world where stay-at-home guidelines are in effect. 

Total expenses saw savings in some areas such as travel, events and marketing but Facebook intends to invest in product development and to recruit more talent, on top of financial commitments (USD 300 million to date) to help during the pandemic. As a result, total expenses in 2020 are now expected at USD 52-56 billion, down from the prior range of 54-59 billion. Still, overall expense growth, in the face of expected revenue weakness, will have a negative impact on operating margins for the full year. 

Capex for the full year is seen at USD 14-16 billion, down from the previous range of 17-19 billion. The reduced number reflects a decrease in construction efforts, but Facebook said the reduction should be viewed as a deferral into 2021 rather than savings.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook introduces Messenger Rooms for video calling
Published 27 Apr 2020 09:15 CET | World
Facebook announced a new feature for video calls called Messenger Rooms. This allows users to launch a call from Messenger or ...

US court approves Facebook's USD 5 bln privacy deal with FTC
Published 24 Apr 2020 10:28 CET | United States
A US federal court has officially approved the agreement Facebook reached with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last July, ...

Facebook expands Messenger Kids to more countries; adds new parental control features
Published 22 Apr 2020 15:12 CET | World
Facebook has announced an expansion of the Messenger Kids video chat and messaging app to more countries, as well as the addition ...

Facebook to acquire stake in India's Jio Platforms for USD 5.7 bln
Published 22 Apr 2020 08:57 CET | India
Facebook has agreed to invest INR 435.7 billion (approximately USD 5.7 billion) into India's Jio Platforms, the holding company ...

Facebook to release new gaming mobile app

Published 20 Apr 2020 10:39 CET | World
Facebook has developed a Facebook Gaming mobile app it plans to bring out imminently, the New York Times reported. Facebook had ...

Facebook and news agency AFP launch new initiative against Covid-19 misinformation in France
Published 17 Apr 2020 11:17 CET | France
News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) is strengthening its collaboration with Facebook with a new media literacy initiative, ...

Swiss financial authority starts review of Facebook's Libra project

Published 17 Apr 2020 10:24 CET | Switzerland
Swiss financial supervisory authority Finma has received the application from the Libra Association for a payment system license. ...

Facebook donates over 2,000 Portal video calling devices to UK care homes
Published 09 Apr 2020 11:29 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Department for Health & Social Care (DHSC) announced that the NHS is working with technology companies during the Covid-19 ...

Facebook intros new tools to help health researchers track, combat covid-19

Published 07 Apr 2020 12:53 CET | United States
As part of its Data for Good programme, Facebook has announced it is offering maps on population movement that researchers and ...

Facebook continues to lose market share among German teens - survey

Published 02 Apr 2020 17:08 CET | Germany
The share of teenagers using Facebook in Germany has dropped to 36 percent, according to the Social Media Atlas 2020 by ...

Facebook reports jump in messaging, softer ad revenues in countries hit by Covid-19
Published 25 Mar 2020 08:45 CET | World
Facebook said it's seen an increase in usage of its services during the coronavirus crisis, especially in hard-hit countries such ...

Facebook reduces video quality throughout Latin America
Published 24 Mar 2020 08:56 CET | Latin America
Facebook said it will replicate measures already in place in Europe and proceed to reduce video streaming quality on its platform ...

Facebook brings Community Accelerator scheme to South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria
Published 11 Mar 2020 13:44 CET | Africa
Facebook has announced the launch of the Community Accelerator programme in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. The six-month scheme ...

Facebook revises Libra plans, to support other currencies as well - report
Published 04 Mar 2020 09:46 CET | World
Facebook is revising its plan for a new digital currency, adding support for standard forms of payment such as the dollar and ...

Facebook acquires VR games developer Sanzaru
Published 26 Feb 2020 09:27 CET | World
Facebook acquired games developer Sanzaru to help it pursue original VR game content. Sanzaru is joining Facebook's Oculus ...

Facebook study finds over half of world connected to internet for first time
Published 25 Feb 2020 13:23 CET | World
The internet reached more than half of the world's population last year, a watershed moment, according to the fourth edition of ...

Facebook given Colombia personal data security ultimatum
Published 18 Feb 2020 10:25 CET | Colombia
Colombia has become the latest country to order Facebook to reinforce its security measures to better protect the personal data ...

Zuckerberg says social media firms could use some form of regulation

Published 17 Feb 2020 09:18 CET | World
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a speech over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference and acknowledged that social media ...

Facebook tests Hobbi app

Published 14 Feb 2020 17:28 CET | United States
Facebook is experimenting with an app called Hobbi that lets its users organise and save photos of their personal projects, ...

Twitter, Facebook fined for failure to store personal data of Russian users in country
Published 14 Feb 2020 10:43 CET | Russian Federation
A Moscow court has fined Twitter and Facebook RUB 4 million each, reports Prime. The companies were fined for no complying with ...

Facebook partners nine NGOs in Africa for safer internet
Published 14 Feb 2020 10:33 CET | Africa
Facebook, is partnering with nine non-profit organisations and government agencies in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) to raise awareness ...

Facebook grows profit 7% in Q4 after sharp rise in operating costs, taxes
Published 29 Jan 2020 22:52 CET | World
Facebook reported a stronger increase in costs than revenue in the fourth quarter, leading to a slowdown in its profit growth. ...





Related Info

Facebook introduces Messenger Rooms for video calling
27 Apr | World | News
US court approves Facebook's USD 5 bln privacy deal with FTC
24 Apr | United States | News
Facebook expands Messenger Kids to more countries; adds new parental control features
22 Apr | World | News
Facebook to acquire stake in India's Jio Platforms for USD 5.7 bln
22 Apr | India | News
Facebook to release new gaming mobile app
20 Apr | World | News
Facebook and news agency AFP launch new initiative against Covid-19 misinformation in France
17 Apr | France | News
Swiss financial authority starts review of Facebook's Libra project
17 Apr | Switzerland | News
Facebook donates over 2,000 Portal video calling devices to UK care homes
9 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Facebook intros new tools to help health researchers track, combat covid-19
7 Apr | United States | News
Facebook continues to lose market share among German teens - survey
2 Apr | Germany | News
Facebook reports jump in messaging, softer ad revenues in countries hit by Covid-19
25 Mar | World | News
Facebook reduces video quality throughout Latin America
24 Mar | Latin America | News
Facebook brings Community Accelerator scheme to South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria
11 Mar | Africa | News
Facebook revises Libra plans, to support other currencies as well - report
4 Mar | World | News
Facebook acquires VR games developer Sanzaru
26 Feb | World | News
Facebook study finds over half of world connected to internet for first time
25 Feb | World | News
Facebook given Colombia personal data security ultimatum
18 Feb | Colombia | News
Zuckerberg says social media firms could use some form of regulation
17 Feb | World | News
Facebook tests Hobbi app
14 Feb | United States | News
Twitter, Facebook fined for failure to store personal data of Russian users in country
14 Feb | Russian Federation | News
Facebook partners nine NGOs in Africa for safer internet
14 Feb | Africa | News
Facebook grows profit 7% in Q4 after sharp rise in operating costs, taxes
29 Jan | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 May Charter Communications Q1 2020
01 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
01 May FTTH in the Netherlands 2020
04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now